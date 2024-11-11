Thanksgiving Dining Guide 2024

Don't feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? Let the pros do the work!

by

There are many reasons a person may choose to eat out on Thanksgiving rather than cooking a whole meal at home. Maybe you simply don’t have enough space to host your friends and family, or you’re simply not interested in cooking. Whatever the reason, the Shepherd Express has your back with a list of restaurants who will do all the work for you.

Whether you’re looking for a Thanksgiving brunch, buffet or a full-fledged dinner, Milwaukee and area restaurants are doing what they can to help those who don’t plan to make a meal on their own.

Alioto’s Restaurant

  • 3041 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa
  • (414) 476-6900
  • aliotos.net
  • (Dinner)

Aria

Bunzel’s Old Fashioned Meat Market & Catering

  • 9015 W. Burleigh St.
  • (414) 873-7960
  • bunzels.com
  • (Pre-ordered Dinners for pick-up)

The Capital Grille

Crafty Cow

  • 6519 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa
  • (414) 897-7453
  • 2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee
  • (414) 808-0481
  • 133 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc
  • (262) 354-8070

Grand Geneva Resort

Mader’s

Mason Street Grill

Oak Barrel

The Pfister Hotel

Saz’s

Shully’s Cuisine & Events

  • 146 Green Bay Road, Thiensville
  • (262) 242-6633 
  • shullyscuisine.com
  • (Pre-ordered Dinners for Pick-up, Delivery)

Ward’s House of Prime