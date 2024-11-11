Thanksgiving Dining Guide 2024

×
Photo by AlexRaths - Getty Images
Thanksgiving turkey dinner
There are many reasons a person may choose to eat out on Thanksgiving rather than cooking a whole meal at home. Maybe you simply don’t have enough space to host your friends and family, or you’re simply not interested in cooking. Whatever the reason, the Shepherd Express has your back with a list of restaurants who will do all the work for you.
Whether you’re looking for a Thanksgiving brunch, buffet or a full-fledged dinner, Milwaukee and area restaurants are doing what they can to help those who don’t plan to make a meal on their own.
Alioto’s Restaurant
- 3041 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa
- (414) 476-6900
- aliotos.net
- (Dinner)
Aria
- 139 E. Kilbourn Ave.
- (414) 276-8686
- saintkatearts.com
- (Dinner)
Bunzel’s Old Fashioned Meat Market & Catering
- 9015 W. Burleigh St.
- (414) 873-7960
- bunzels.com
- (Pre-ordered Dinners for pick-up)
The Capital Grille
- 310 W. Wisconsin Ave.
- (414) 223-0600
- thecapitalgrille.com
- (Dinner)
Crafty Cow
- 6519 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa
- (414) 897-7453
- 2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee
- (414) 808-0481
- 133 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc
- (262) 354-8070
Grand Geneva Resort
- 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva
- (262) 249-4788
- grandgeneva.com/thanksgiving-brunch
- (Brunch)
Mader’s
- 1041 N. Old World 3rd St.
- (414) 271-3377
- madersrestaurant.com
- (Buffet)
Mason Street Grill
- 425 E. Mason St.
- (414) 298-3131
- masonstreetgrill.com
- (Dinner)
Oak Barrel
- 1033 N MLK Drive
- (414) 897-8320
- oakbarrelmilwaukee.com
- (Pre-ordered dinners for pick-up)
The Pfister Hotel
- 424 E. Wisconsin Ave.
- (414) 273-8222
- thepfisterhotel.com/events
- (Brunch)
Saz’s
- 201 W. Walker St.
- (414) 256-8765
- sazsholiday.purely.it/sazs-hospitality-group/thanksgiving
- (Pick-up, Pre-order Dinners)
Shully’s Cuisine & Events
- 146 Green Bay Road, Thiensville
- (262) 242-6633
- shullyscuisine.com
- (Pre-ordered Dinners for Pick-up, Delivery)
Ward’s House of Prime
- 540 E. Mason St.
- (414) 223-0135
- wardshouseofprime.com/thanksgiving
- (Pre-order Dinners for Pick-up)