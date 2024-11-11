Thanksgiving Dining Guide 2024

× Expand Photo by AlexRaths - Getty Images Thanksgiving turkey dinner

There are many reasons a person may choose to eat out on Thanksgiving rather than cooking a whole meal at home. Maybe you simply don’t have enough space to host your friends and family, or you’re simply not interested in cooking. Whatever the reason, the Shepherd Express has your back with a list of restaurants who will do all the work for you.

Whether you’re looking for a Thanksgiving brunch, buffet or a full-fledged dinner, Milwaukee and area restaurants are doing what they can to help those who don’t plan to make a meal on their own.

Alioto’s Restaurant

3041 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa

(414) 476-6900

aliotos.net

(Dinner)

Aria

139 E. Kilbourn Ave.

(414) 276-8686

saintkatearts.com

(Dinner)

Bunzel’s Old Fashioned Meat Market & Catering

9015 W. Burleigh St.

(414) 873-7960

bunzels.com

(Pre-ordered Dinners for pick-up)

The Capital Grille

310 W. Wisconsin Ave.

(414) 223-0600

thecapitalgrille.com

(Dinner)

Crafty Cow

6519 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa

(414) 897-7453

2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee

(414) 808-0481

133 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc

(262) 354-8070

Grand Geneva Resort

7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva

(262) 249-4788

grandgeneva.com/thanksgiving-brunch

(Brunch)

Mader’s

1041 N. Old World 3rd St.

(414) 271-3377

madersrestaurant.com

(Buffet)

Mason Street Grill

425 E. Mason St.

(414) 298-3131

masonstreetgrill.com

(Dinner)

Oak Barrel

1033 N MLK Drive

(414) 897-8320

oakbarrelmilwaukee.com

(Pre-ordered dinners for pick-up)

The Pfister Hotel

424 E. Wisconsin Ave.

(414) 273-8222

thepfisterhotel.com/events

(Brunch)

Saz’s

201 W. Walker St.

(414) 256-8765

sazsholiday.purely.it/sazs-hospitality-group/thanksgiving

(Pick-up, Pre-order Dinners)

Shully’s Cuisine & Events

146 Green Bay Road, Thiensville

(262) 242-6633

shullyscuisine.com

(Pre-ordered Dinners for Pick-up, Delivery)

Ward’s House of Prime