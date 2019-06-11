The Bloody Mary Festival Hits Milwaukee June 22-23

On June 22-23, The Bloody Mary Festival brings together Wisconsin’s best Bloody Marys to the Fiserv Forum plaza for the summer brunch-time party of the year. Made by your favorite bars, restaurants and craft bottled mixes, attendees will enjoy 15+ Bloody Marys before voting for their favorite.

Contestants include local favorites such as Crafty Cow, Brunch, Sobelman’s, Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, Steny’s Tavern & Grill, Sportsmans Redneck Juice and many others. Expect epic garnishes and some creative concoctions made just for this event.

The Festival is way more than just Bloody Marys. Tastes from local food and beverage artisans, photo ops, temp tattoos and live music from local band Groove Grease all add to the weekend’s festivities.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Hunger Task Force, the Festival’s benefit partner. Hunger Task Force is Milwaukee’s only free and local food bank and Wisconsin’s anti-hunger leader. Attendees who bring a non-perishable food item will get to skip the line at the event’s entrance.

Tickets include all Bloody Marys, tastes from local food and beverage companies, live music, temp tattoos, photo ops and more.

Event Schedule

Saturday, June 22

Session 1: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Session 2: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Session 1: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are $45.50 for General Admission and $55.50 for VIP (early entry), and can be purchased HERE. This event is 21+ only.