× Expand Photo courtesy of Lakefront Brewery Russ Klisch Russ Klisch

Once upon a time, a tour of a brewery in the City of Milwaukee—Beer City, Brew Town, the Beer Capital of the World—felt like a perfunctory march through a widget factory, for which you were rewarded with a glass or two of industrial beer.

And then, suddenly, ostensibly out of the city’s ether, a tour of an improbably established brewery called Lakefront became the best bibulous experience you could have in Milwaukee. Before long, a tour of Lakefront Brewery became a cultural symbol of all of the ways that brewery changed the city, as well as the country’s beer industry.

Along with offering one of the most popular brewery tours in the United States (which delights you with glasses of beer throughout the tour), Lakefront Brewery became the first certified organic brewery, producing the country’s oldest certified organic beer (Organic E.S.B.), and the first government-certified, gluten-free beer (New Grist), and the first beer in the country made entirely from a single state’s indigenous ingredients—with all Wisconsin barley, wheat, hops and yeast strain (Wisconsinite). Adding to these achievements, Lakefront offers its beers to the city at its wildly popular beer hall.

One of the founders of Lakefront Brewery, Russ Klisch, tells us more about the birth and growth of the Brewery that Made Milwaukee Cool.

An Interview with Russ Klisch of Lakefront Brewery

Gaetano Marangelli: How did you fall in love with beer?

Russ Klisch: I've always been close to beer. When I was young, my step-grandfather worked for Schlitz and brought free cases of beer to my dad. I always remember my dad coming home from work, opening a bottle of Schlitz, and smiling. At that time I knew that beer was a special beverage. When I started drinking beer, I loved that it was the beverage of moderation and all the different flavors derived from its four ingredients. It has always been a special beverage for me.

GM: What attracted you to being a brewmaster?

RK: I was attracted to brewing beer because it incorporated several of my favorite topics. Chemistry, mechanical, food processing and flavor development.

GM: What led you to start Lakefront Brewery? And why has Milwaukee embraced your brewery for all of these years?

RK: When you are young and you feel you have a good idea, you take the chance and try to start something special. Our homebrewing success and the start of the craft beer movement in the United States gave us the confidence to start the brewery.

Milwaukee has always liked local, hardworking individuals with a good product, and when that product is beer the town notices. We have always worked closely with our accounts and got to know them and their customers. Personal relationships go far in this town.

GM: Lakefront Brewery is an established innovator in the beer industry. Your brewery introduced the first American beer made entirely from a single state’s indigenous ingredients—with all Wisconsin barley, wheat, hops and yeast strain. What inspired you to innovate the beer?

RK: I was always intrigued about the spontaneously fermented beers that are brewed in Belgium. About how they brew their beer. They put the batch in a shallow, open tank, open the windows on the side of the building, and let the natural yeast in the air enter and ferment the beer. I've had these beers and they are delicious. I've always wondered if that would be possible in Wisconsin.

Back around 2007, I started working with farmers to grow hops in the state and then found other farmers that were willing to grow barley. I always read about how terroir affects grape flavor in wine and wondered if ingredients grown in the state would give an indigenous flavor to the beer. Then I found a PhD microbiologist who ran a homebrew shop. I told him I had locally grown hops and malt and asked what it would take to get any locally grown yeast. One day he showed up, took about a pound of my state grown malted barley, crushed it, added water and it started to ferment. He isolated three different yeast strains from this and then brewed a small batch with each one. We found one strain that acted somewhat like a normal beer yeast and had it worked up to make a batch of beer for us. From this, the Wisconsinite was born.

GM: Which beer jobs, brewers, breweries have most affected you?

RK: I was inspired by the writings of the Beer Hunter, Michael Jackson. The way he wrote about beer made you almost taste it and realize how special it was. He was the first to educate everyone on the world's diverse and special beer styles. From his writings, my brother and I were inspired to homebrew many of the styles that he wrote about. Some of those won homebrewing competitions which motivated us that we could brew great beer if we started a brewery.

As for a brewer, I'd say that Jack McAuliffe inspired me the most. He built the first microbrewery from scratch using old dairy equipment and showed that good beer could be made without purchasing expensive brewing equipment.

GM: If you could curate a flight of three beers from your brewery for any beer drinker—from neophyte to connoisseur —which beers would they be? What about them do you love?

RK: I would choose Riverwest Stein Amber Lager, Lakefront IPA, and East Side Dark Lager. I tell people: if you can drink two of the same beers and want a third, that is a good beer. And you can do that with all three of these beers. They are all classic styles that have withstood the test of time and all still sell well today. The beers bring out the flavors of the specialty malts and hops used in them.