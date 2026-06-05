The Summer Cocktail Guide 2026

× Expand Photo by fortyforks - Getty Images Grapefruit and rosemary cocktail - Getty Images

From the White Wild Indigo and Purple Prairie Clover of early June to the Goldenrods, Black-Eyed Susans and Purple Coneflowers of late September, a summer cocktail can be a memento for any summer of your life. Like the memory of a lover who heals you with blossoms of cherries and strawberries, then breaks your heart with stones of peaches and apricots. Our Summer Cocktail Guide offers you three drinks to fall in love with, three cocktails to salve your heart.

Our Summer Guide stars The Serotina, a special drink from Ira Koplowitz, the proprietor of Bittercube Bitters, and a cocktail Food & Wine magazine featured in the 2013 edition of their annual cocktail book. “It’s near and dear to my heart,” says Koplowitz. “We've included it on several menus across the country over the years but haven't featured it in quite some time. I think it is perfect for the summer!”

Expand Photo by Nick Collura Making cocktails

“The name Serotina is derived from the Latin name for wild black cherry, prunus serotina, explains Brandon Reyes, the director of operations at Bittercube. “We use bark from these trees in our best-selling Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters, which we source from Sacred Blossom Farm in Mondovi, Wisc. While the cocktail features an unusually large measure of bitters, they are softened by the honey. The addition of seltzer opens up the flavors, allowing for a lot of nuance which is sometimes not apparent when used in smaller quantities.”

The Summer Cocktail Guide also features the Pineapple Amaro Sidecar and The Bell Rings. “I love the Pineapple Amaro Sidecar for summer,” begins Reyes, “because the layers of citrus and tropical fruit make it a refreshing and unique brandy cocktail. I guess you could say it's kind of tiki-adjacent, but it's very simple and requires little prep. The Bell Rings,” he continues, “is a great option for those who like a savory cocktail. The vegetal pepper notes, agave, flowers and honey harmonize really well, making this a food friendly accompaniment for summer picnics and barbecues.”

The Cocktails

Compiled by Brandon Reyes, director of operations, Bittercube Bitters

The Serotina

Serotina is another word for wild cherry, and this cocktail features a healthy dose of our Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters. This Bittercube original cocktail is a perfect and easy to make aperitif.

Expand Photo by Nick Collura The serotina - cocktail The serotina cocktail

1⁄2 oz Bittercube Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters

1 oz Apricot Eau De Vie or Unaged Apple Brandy

1 barspoon Honey

2 oz Seltzer

Glass & Garnish

Glass: Single rocks with ice

Garnish: Lemon Peel expressed and inserted

Instructions

Amalgamate all ingredients except seltzer in the glass before adding ice. Stir briefly with ice and add seltzer. Garnish.

Pineapple Amaro Sidecar

This simple riff on the classic Sidecar swaps orange liqueur for Heirloom Pineapple Amaro, which is made with a blend of orange, grapefruit, lemon and lime peels.

Ingredients

1 dropper/dash Bittercube Orange Bitters

3/4 oz Lemon juice

1/4 oz Simple syrup

1 1/2 oz Brandy

3/4 oz Heirloom Pineapple Amaro

Glass & Garnish

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Orange peel, expressed and inserted

Instructions

Add all of the ingredients to a cocktail shaker and then fill with ice. Shake with a fluid, strong motion and strain into cocktail glass.

The Bell Rings

This variation on the Margarita with muddled bell pepper enhances the vegetal notes of the agave spirit base. Heirloom Creme de Flora and honey balance out the earthiness while Bittercube Bolivar Bitters adds notes of cinnamon and dried fruit.

Expand Photo by Ira Koplowitz The bell rings - cocktail The bell rings cocktail

Ingredients

1 Fresh bell pepper ring

1 dropper/dash Bittercube Bolivar Bitters

3/4 oz Fresh lime juice

1/2 oz Honey syrup

1 1/2 oz Tequila Blanco or Mezcal

1/2 oz Heirloom Creme de Flora

Glass & Garnish

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Lime wheel, bell pepper coin, cilantro leaf

Instructions

Muddle a bell pepper ring in a cocktail shaker. Add the remaining ingredients to a cocktail shaker and then fill with ice. Shake with a fluid, strong motion and strain into cocktail glass.