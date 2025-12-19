The Useless Presents: Our Wine & Spirits Holiday Gift Guide

× Expand Photo by Chagin - Getty Images Wine and Christmas Gifts

“A Child’s Christmas in Wales” by the Welsh poet Dylan Thomas distinguishes useful Christmas presents from useless Christmas presents. The useful presents inflict monotony on their recipients. The useless presents give them joy.

In an effort to protect those you love and care for from yet another tedious bottle of Veuve Clicquot or Grey Goose or any such fermented bottle which derives its value from a quantity of advertising dollars rather than the quality of its juice, I’ve asked these discriminating palates to offer us their favorite useless presents for the holiday season.

Matt Raboin, Co-Owner, Brix Cider

“Moooooove over Irish Cream! This holiday season you should try Wisco Cream, a new cream liqueur made with Wisconsin dairy. Enjoy it with State Line Coffee Liqueur, Great Lakes Distillery Good Land Coffee Liqueur, or on its own. In a nostalgic bottle like the milkman used to bring, it makes the perfect gift for the Wisconsin dairy lover in your life.”

Ben Christiansen, Owner, Waterford Wine & Spirits

“Altos Malbec is super darn delicious, and half bottles of the 2020 vintage are a delight to give as a present. Why as a present? Well, it’s a ‘pocket rocket,’ wine in a 375-milliliter bottle. I just can't resist the idea of drinking good wine everywhere, anywhere, anytime, and a pocket rocket is highly smuggle-able into inappropriate situations — like movie theaters and your in-law's house. Also, a pocket rocket is an amazing gift because one person can enjoy it. So instead of a full bottle where a solo operator would have to set aside a night, a 375-milliliter bottle can be special. To the wine itself: it's an amazing team at Altos, this is a back vintage, and it’s drinking at its maximum fruit expression. I've always thought that the best of the best of Argentina can come across to customers like really good Napa, yet at a fraction of the price. And hey, it pairs amazing with burgers and couch.”

Juan Urbieta, Executive Chef and General Manager, Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993

“For the holidays, I love to gift people a Barbera wine from a quality producer. I recommend talking to the sommelier on site at a reputable wine retailer for their suggestions. I love Barbera because it is a wine that universally pairs well with many different foods, making it a great gift. It's fruity, with high acidity and low tannins, which makes it ideal for many appetizers, pastas, and light entrees.”

Andrea Hillsey, Owner, Square Wine

“Bubbles!!! The answer to almost any wine question can be answered with sparkling wine. Sparkling wine is not just for celebrations. It is first and foremost wine, and it needs to play a greater role in your wine-drinking life. My current obsession is the 2012 Le Brun Servenay, Vieilles Vignes, Grand Cru Champagne. This wine is 100% Chardonnay. It is precise and crystalline with an intense minerality. It'll cost you just under $100, but rest assured it is worth every penny. This is vintage Champagne, people!!! Most Champagne is NV (non-vintage) or MV (multi vintage), two ways to say the same thing. Historically, it's thought that Champagne producers would do this to hedge their bets on uncertain weather conditions in the region. This wine, however, is from one single vintage, meaning, that year's growing season was superb. A rarity under $100. Dress it up with caviar or dress it down with chicken tenders.”

Susie Gilsdorf, Left Bank Wine Co.

“Though my personal taste these days veers wildly towards high-acid, cool climate jams, Dr. Loosen ‘Blue Slate’ Kabinett Riesling is a favorite star in my sky. An absolute multitool of a gift, this steers the Blue Nun drinkers of yore (read: my lovely sisters-in-law) towards a serious German style, with appreciable amounts of residual sugar and acidity that add, not subtract, to a holiday meal. Fancy a dry alternative? Try the Dr. Loosen ‘Red Slate’ as a foray into a mind-blowing realm of dork-fodder: dry Riesling. You won't be sorry.”

Scott Miner, Cream Wine Co.

“Domaine de Pallus Chinon, Les Pensées de Pallus is one of my all-time favorite Cabernet Francs from the Loire Valley. This is the flagship wine of the domaine and is made up of old vines from around the winery. It is aged for three years before release and has beautiful minerality and acidity to pair with all sorts of dishes. Be sure to surprise someone with a few bottles or a case because this wine will age and develop for decades. I had to open a bottle of 2014 just to check in!”

Brandon Reyes, Director of Operations, Bittercube

“Wisconsin boasts a thriving distillery scene, producing exceptional spirits from locally sourced ingredients. Our top pick for the amaro/digestif aficionado on your holiday shopping list is Heirloom Liqueurs Pineapple Amaro or Heirloom Liqueurs Alchermes, paired with Bittercube Bolivar and Root Beer Bitters.”

Jeff Cleveland, Managing Partner & Wine Director, Birch Restaurant

“I think one of the best holiday gifts that can be given is a bottle of Special Club Champagne. Special Club Champagnes represent some of the most unique bottles of grower production in Champagne. The wines are selected by the Club Trésors de Champagne to showcase each member's best expression of a single vintage. Only released in exceptional years, these bottlings are aged longer, crafted entirely from estate fruit, and approved through a rigorous blind-tasting process. The result is a collection of terroir-driven Champagnes that show precision, individuality, and the quiet confidence of growers at the top of their craft. Two favorites for me are J. Lassalle and Paul Bara. I love to give them out and wouldn't be sad to receive them either.”