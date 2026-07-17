Tootsie’s Tea Shop Now Open

× Expand Photo by Family Fotos by Tiffany Tootie's Tea owners Lizz and Mike Stachura Tootsie's Tea owners Lizz and Mike Stachura inside Tootsie's Tea.

The scent of warm spices greets visitors of Tootsie’s Tea Shop, owned by Lizz Tsosie Stachura. The store celebrated its grand opening on June 25 and 26, reserving the first day for elders and those with disabilities. After years of selling her signature loose leaf tea wholesale and at markets, Stachura opened a brick-and-mortar location on Clybourn.

Stachura began as an avid tea consumer. “Thirteen years ago, I walked into Teavana and I felt like it changed my life, I loved it,” she said.

She collected loose leaf teas, often trying new flavors on vacations and expanding her palette. These experiences inspired Stachura to do her own experimentation. “If there was a tea I couldn't find, I decided to make it on my own.”

From that branched Tootsie’s Tea, the title, a spin on Stachura’s maiden name Tsosie. Her unique, creative flavors include Forbidden Fruit, a cozy herbal tea, Taste the Rainbow, a fruity, mood-boosting blend and chocolatey, creamy Red Velvet Cake. These loose-leaf mixes and many more are available in store and on Tootsie’s website. Sachura gets inspiration everywhere, creating teas based on her favorite desserts, room sprays, candles and more. Some combinations are derived from customer requests or creations in Tootsie’s tea-making workshops.

Fulfilling Her Dream

Expand Photo via Tootsie's Tea (Facebook) Ribbon cutting at Tootsie's Tea Lizz Stachura cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of Tootsie's Tea (2026)

As the business grew, Stachura was able to fulfill her dream and buy a storefront. It was a work in progress and with help from her husband and business partner Mike Stachura, also a contractor, Tootsie’s underwent 15 months of renovations. The pair were able to personalize the store to fit their needs.

A priority of the remodel was accessibility for the disabled. Stachura’s niece, who uses a wheelchair, inspired a passion to ensure that all can visit the store safely and comfortably. Stachura saw first-hand the difficulties that people with disabilities face and wanted to make a positive change.

“When we built the space, we were thinking about making sure it's not overcrowded and they can maneuver in here. There's some parts that are a little more open, and it's intentional,” said Stachura.

This sentiment inspired the first day of Tootsie’s grand opening to be reserved for those with disabilities and elders, giving them a safe and welcoming space. Stachura’s Indigenous heritage values elders as an important part of their community. “In Indigenous culture, elders are always number one.” To Sachura, having that special opening day for them was a “no-brainer.”

Around 15% of Tootsie’s profits are donated to various organizations including the Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, the American Indian Museum, Ascension St. Francis Hospital, the Milwaukee Public Museum, the Indian Council for the Elderly and more. Stachura’s connection to the community makes these donations important and personal. She said that she wants to do what she can to help those in need, what she called a natural response.

For Stachura, her husband, and those close to them, the grand opening was surreal. Seeing people in the store made their hard work pay off. They plan to continue serving the community as their business grows in its new home.