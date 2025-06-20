Tosa’s Pipsqueak Wine Is Truly Divine

Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Pipsqueak Wine - Interior Pipsqueak Wine

As you know, I love a good wine bar. And as North Avenue continues to impress with its seemingly endless additions to the bar and restaurant scene, there are new and notable places to review. One being the adorable Pipsqueak Wine, which turns one year old this June. I keep finding myself cozied up, talking to owners Heather Mitchell and Jonathan Blechman over a glass of wine or at a Sunday wine series, and soon, while sitting outside on their brand-new patio at 6410 W. North Avenue.

After years in the New York and Chicago culinary scene, John is one of my favorite people to talk to about the Milwaukee restaurant scene. We gripe about the things we know this city needs and gush over all the wonderful places we frequent. With many well-established Tosa bars and restaurants around his cozy corner wine bar, Pipsqueak is right where it needs to be.

My first time at the bar, I tried a variety of different white wines and snacked on the Duck Rillettes before indulging in the Jamon Beurre Baguette—one of my all-time favorite sandwiches. The shop uses Rocket Baby baguettes, which all foodies can agree are the best in the city. It’s a great stop for someone who wants to have a nice, casual dinner and a beautiful glass of wine with friends or alone.

Recently, I went to my first Sunday Wine Series, where they featured the cuisine of Portugal alongside different reds, whites and ports from the country. The crowd seemed to be people who had attended the previous series, where they made friends with similarly good food and pairings from another foreign country. Somehow, I walked away with five new friends whom I had definitely met somewhere along the way during my Milwaukee journey. And that’s so indicative of how the vibes always are at Pipsqueak—warm, welcoming, delicious and boozy.

The decor is minimalistic and modern, with local art for sale adorning the walls. Their baguettes hang in a wicker basket built into the wall at the bar, which seats about eight people. There are tables big and small to accommodate the perfect number of people for a wine bar, and the shelves are always stocked with the finest wines from around the world.

I plan to celebrate their one-year anniversary with the opening of their patio this June, so please say hi if you see me! Keep up to date with all their upcoming events through their Instagram @pipsqueakwinemke as they open the patio, change menu items, feature wine makers and continue their Sunday Wine Series. And in the meantime, pop by whenever you’re feeling like engaging with other like-minded people who make it a point to enjoy all the new spoils that Milwaukee has to offer, like Pipsqueak.