Vollwerth Puts the Dine in Stein & Dine

Does anything go better with beer than sausage? Vollwerth Sausage Company has participated in every Stein & Dine and this year they will be offering samples of six different flavors: Original, Pizza, Honey, Cheddar Bacon, Cheddar Jalapeño and Hot & Spicy.

Since 1915 the family-owned company has smoked sausages in the original smoke-house with premium cuts of pork and beef with spices. That’s it—no fillers or binders. Made the same way since the beginning, with no shortcuts.

Still headquartered in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and operated today with 3rd, 4th, and 5th generation Vollwerth family members, Vollwerth Sausage Company uses recipes handed down by founder Richard Vollwerth and the original brick-lined, old world smokehouse that were used for 100 years continue to give Vollwerth sausage its distinctive taste. For more info, visit: vollwerth.com.