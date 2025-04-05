Von Trier Continues to Create Gemütlichkeit

× Expand Photo courtesy of Von Trier Von Trier Interior

An East Side institution, Von Trier has occupied the corner of North and Farwell for nearly 50 years. Von Trier is known for an exceptional beer selection and friendly Germanic atmosphere. Generations of Milwaukeeans have bent an elbow under the iconic wrought iron antler chandelier, which once hung in the Pabst mansion. The gorgeous wooden bar is backed with a German mural, and shelves throughout the space display a dizzying array of authentic beer steins. Memorabilia carefully curated over the years is proudly on view, while custom stained-glass windows with geometric shapes keep distractions of outside traffic to a minimum and create a vibe of being in an entirely different place or time. In warmer months Von Trier’s inviting brick walled beer garden is a favorite spot for a refreshing beverage and quick bite on a summer evening.

Before the current owners took over about six years ago, food offerings at Von Trier were limited to mostly simple bar bites. A newly remodeled full kitchen added just before that change in ownership means there’s some nice growth of the menu, making Von Trier more than a place for a drink before a show or after a movie, but a legit place to get a bite on a night out.

The food menu is brief, but solid. Expect German American fare and note that it all pairs quite nicely with a tasty draft beer (in the proper glassware, of course). On a recent visit service was fast and friendly. Begin your meal with a starter or two. You can’t go wrong with the giant pretzel from the Milwaukee Pretzel Company ($13) served with both a haus mustard and a delicious bier cheese dip—definitely meant to share if you expect to have room to eat anything else. The Trier Poutine ($11) is also quite good, featuring crisp fries topped with a rich and tasty haus mushroom gravy and muenster cheese curds.

Expand Photo courtesy of Von Trier Von Trier Patio

Von Trier’s main dishes consist mainly of specialty brats. The exceptional Berliner Currywurst ($16) features two grilled knockwurst drizzled with a yummy curry ketchup, and served over fries, with sauerkraut, and delightful pickled onions on the side. Or you could try the Italienisch Sausage ($14), an Italian sausage loaded with green peppers and pepperoni, topped with marinara smothered with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese. If you are craving a more traditional German dish, go with the Pork Schnitzel Platter ($18) consisting of tender breaded pork loin served with the wonderful haus mushroom gravy and spätzles, plus sides of sauerkraut, pickled red onion, and vegetable. An incredible looking Smash Burger ($16) is also available.

Salads ($12-$13) and Soup ($5-$7) round out the menu.

Von Trier offers an extensive list of German, craft, and other imported draft beers, bottled beers, wines and specialty cocktails, so you will have no trouble finding the perfect beverage to pair with your meal. Prost!

Von Trier