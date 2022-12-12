Warm Up This Winter at These Cozy Spots

Wisconsin winters are long, cold, and sometimes isolating. After two years of COVID-19 winters cooped up in our houses, it’s time to enjoy cozy spots around town to socialize and sit by someone else’s fireplace for a change. Plus, you don’t have to make your food or pour your own drinks at these places, like you would have to at home.

While the pandemic gave us weatherized dining patios, there’s nothing like being warm and inside enjoying all this city has to offer in the dead of winter. From Up North-themed bars to fancy cocktail lounges, beer halls to tiki bars, and even jazz venues, Milwaukee has everything you need to go out on the town in the warmth and perhaps with a liquid jacket.

Jazz Clubs

Jazz Estate

2423 N. Murray Ave.

Under new ownership (by Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge), the Jazz Estate is the East Side’s premier jazz bar and lounge welcoming well known jazz acts and creating craft cocktails to-order.

Caroline’s

401 S. Second St.

Walker’s Point has many deep-rooted Milwaukee establishments, including Caroline’s jazz club. Even if you’re not into jazz, the vibe is infectious, and you might even be lucky enough to meet Caroline herself.

Blu (at The Pfister Hotel)

424 E. Wisconsin Ave.

If you’re interested in jazz with a view, look no further than Blu atop the Pfister Hotel in Downtown Milwaukee. Whether you’re a guest of the hotel or looking for a sophisticated night of drinks, this is worth the stop (and sometimes the wait).

Tiki Bars

Foundation

2718 N. Bremen St.

One of Riverwest’s more well-known establishments has continued to be popular even as other tiki bars open up around the city. Authentic cocktails served in proper tiki glassware will make you feel like you’re anywhere but Milwaukee on a cold winter night.

Redbar

2245 E. St. Francis Ave., St Francis

From the outside, Redbar looks like a BBQ joint/sports bar, but if you go upstairs, you’re entered into another world—one of fruity cocktails, palm tree leaves, and bamboo thatched furniture. It’s great if you’re with a group of different interests on a Saturday night.

Wauwatiki Bar and Grill

6502 W. North Ave.

Located in the heart of North Avenue’s rising food and beverage scene, Wauwatiki is a great spot to grab a bite, have some drinks, and even watch some sports. Think of this as a tiki bar lite where you’re not signing up for an evening of island life but you certainly can get it.

Cocktail Lounges

At Random

2501 S. Delaware Ave.

While no longer open literally at random as it was previously, the vibe is the same kind of Bay View speakeasy everyone remembers. At Random is now equipped with outdoor seating to combat winter conditions while enjoying a cocktail if you’d rather not be seated inside in comfy booths, bathed in romantic lighting. Oh, and they have the greatest boozy ice cream drinks in town! Reservations are a good idea.

Boone & Crockett

818 S. Water St.

Whatever the season, Boone & Crockett can fit your fancy. Now that patio season is over, moving inside this reputable Walker’s Point spot on the river will really feel cozy with the taxidermy, housemade cocktails, and various events hosted in the Cooperage event space throughout the winter months.

Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge

1579 S. Ninth St.

Part of the same family of cocktail lounges as At Random but in Walker’s Point, Bryant’s is another hot spot for winter drinking and sometimes can get busy leaving those waiting out in the cold. A reservation is smart on the weekends, and you can tell the bartender what type of drinks you like for a customized drink order.

Burnhearts

2599 S. Logan Ave.

Burnhearts is another Bay View staple, giving off nautical hipster vibes like you’re in the hearth of a houseboat somewhere. A great wine list, extensive beer options, and some great mixology menu items make it a great spot to warm up.

TWO

718 E. Burleigh St.

Housed in a Milwaukee bungalow, TWO’s dim red lighting all-year-round makes you feel like you’re over at a friend’s house who happens to have a full bar. Even if it’s below zero outside, you should definitely order some of their famous ice cream cocktails which will certainly warm your heart.

Beer Halls

Von Trier

2235 N. Farwell Ave.

A traditional German bier hall equipped with every kind of bier stein of German ales you could ask for, with pretzels, spaetzle, and fish frys to keep you thirsty. The new-ish outdoor patio has heat lamps and fire tables to cozy up to if you’re wanting to enjoy the outdoors.

Kegel’s Inn

5901 W. National Ave.

Well known for their Friday fish frys, Kegel’s Inn is a Milwaukee staple in the Germanic bars and restaurants scene. Weather permitting, the block between it and Public Table opens up to outdoor seating and you can often find some entertainment for the perfect Wisconsin night.

Indeed Brewing Company & Taproom

530 S. Second St.

Walker’s Point has no shortage of taprooms and breweries, but there’s a special feeling when you enter Indeed Brewing Company. It feels like a mix of an old wooden bar, a dash of an up north bowling alley, noticeable modern touches, all with a great drink menu and specialty food items. Make a stop if you haven’t been here already!

Camp Bars

Camp Bar Shorewood

4044 N. Oakland Ave.

Camp Bar Shorewood makes you feel like you’re really in someone’s cabin, even if you’re just off Oakland Avenue. You can cozy up to a fireplace or sit at either bar inside. Outdoor seating is available on those more tolerable days, but this is one place you’ll want to be inside for the evening.

Camp Bar Third Ward

525 E. Menomonee St.

With similar cabin vibes as the other locations, Camp Bar Third Ward feels like you’re at a party up north while someone’s parents aren’t home. Things can get a little rowdy at this bar, but there’s food to soak up the booze.

Camp Bar Wauwatosa

6600 W. North Ave.

The west end’s answer to a cabin open to everything, you can get a mix of the quaint cabin feel and the full-on party during sports games at the Camp Bar Wauwatosa on North Avenue.