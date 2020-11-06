We Energies Continues Holiday Cookie Book Tradition

Looking for new cookie recipes this holiday season? Get inspired by the We Energies Cookie Book, a free recipe book distributed annually by We Energies that features festive cookies, bars, candy and the occasional boozy treats (I found my go-to recipe for Brandy Balls in the 2008 edition).

Each year, the Cookie Book is compiled by recipe submissions from the community and is sometimes based around a theme. Last year’s edition highlighted recipes from grandma, in which We Energies asked customers to make their grandmothers the stars of the Cookie Book by sharing their favorite recipe from their grandmother, along with a memory of baking with her. Other themes in recent years were 90th Anniversary (2018), a “greatest hits” of recipes from past Cookie Books; and Celebrating Wisconsin Products (2017) which featured recipes calling for the edible delights Wisconsin is known for—honey, cherries, cranberries, and of course, dairy.

For the 2020 We Energies Cookie Book, the company asked local bakeries and restaurants to submit favorite cookie recipes and become part of the Cookie Book tradition. The recipes featured are a mixture of cookies they sell and serve every day, or a personal family favorite. “There’s nothing quite like walking into a favorite bakery or restaurant with the delicious aroma of their sweet treats,” notes Amy Jahns, senior communications specialist at We Energies. “Now, our customers can make those same delicious recipes at home with the 2020 We Energies Cookie Book, featuring Wisconsin bakers, caterers and chefs.”

The unique recipes in this year’s book include the Salted Pecan Bourbon Cookie, from Confectionately Yours, in Milwaukee, and Feuilletine Cookies, from Le Reve Patisserie and Café, in Wauwatosa. “There is something for everyone in this year’s book,” Jahns affirms.

The Cookie Book is available to download or pick up at distribution events starting earlier this week. We Energies’ signature distribution event is planned for Nov. 14 at Miller Park, but due to the pandemic, all distribution events will be drive-thru only. (Past signature events featured Santa Claus, free hot cocoa and cookies.) Last year, We Energies distributed more than 26,000 copies of the Cookie Book just at the Miller Park event alone. To view the distribution schedule, visit the We Energies website.

The Cookie Book tradition began in 1928 by Wisconsin Electric power company to promote electric baking appliances. (During some years, Wisconsin Gas rivaled with their own recipe book giveaways that promoted gas-powered appliances.) The Cookie Book tradition continued until 1974, and then it was halted by rising energy prices during the energy crisis of the ‘70s. The Cookie Book was issued sporadically during utility mergers throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s. We Energies resumed production of the Cookie Book again in 2006 and it has been published annually ever since.

