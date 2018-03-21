What's on Tap: Milwaukee Beer Events for March 22-28, 2018

Roll out the barrel for these upcoming Milwaukee-area craft beer events.

Thursday, March 22

Party Like it’s 1985! Tap Takeover @ Sprecher Walker’s Point Tap Room, 4-10 p.m.

Milwaukee Craft Brewery League Tap Takeover events are the perfect opportunity to try a sampling of local beers from league members. This is the first such event at Sprecher’s Walker’s Point Tap Room, which opened in February in the former Brenner Brewery space.

Taproom Closing Party @ Eagle Park Brewing Company

Eagle Park is throwing a “three-day, beer-fueled extravaganza” as they close their Lincoln Warehouse Taproom on Saturday, March 24, and move to a bigger space at 823 E. Hamilton St. More details, including a full beer list here. Event runs Thursday-Saturday.

Friday, March 23

Sierra Nevada Tap Takeover @ The Brass Tap, 5 p.m.

Sierra Nevada’s Chico Tap Room comes to The Brass Tap. Four draft specialties will be available. Tap list includes: Hop and Sour, Fresh Hop IPA, The Know Good IPA, Hazy Little Thing and more.

Saturday, March 24

Batch 200 Release @ Raised Grain Brewing Company, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

A limited number of 22 oz. bottles of Raised Grain’s Six Stone Scotch Ale, aged for six months in blended Scotch whisky barrels, will be available for purchase. Bottle sales will start at 10 a.m. The food lineup is all BBQ. More information here.

Milwaukee Fire House Chili Cook Off @ Rock Bottom Brewery, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The fundraising arm of the Milwaukee Professional Firefighters Association, called The Auxiliary, will be throwing an MFD Fire House Chili Cook-Off. $5 to enter. Proceeds go to The Auxiliary Local 215’s Cancer Prevention for Firefighters. Attendees will judge the chili and pick a winner.

Blues & Brews w/ Robert Allen Jr @ Westallion Brewing Company, 7-10 p.m. Robert Allen Jr. is a three-time WAMI nominee and 2001’s Best Blues Artist Award Winner. Sample Westallion’s beer lineup while the band plays. No cover charge.

Tuesday, March 27

Untitled Art Tap Takeover & Beer Floats @ Crafty Cow (Oconomowoc), 5-10 p.m.

Untitled Art is a Madison “gypsy” brewery that was formed in 2016 through a partnership between Levi Funk, the founder of Funk Factory Geuzeria on Madison’s South Side and Isaac Showaki, founder of Octopia Brewing in Waunakee, Wis. Each of Untitled Art’s stouts will be available to try on their own or as a beer float with brown sugar and cinnamon ice cream, cookies and cream ice cream, or vanilla ice cream

Wednesday, March 28

Crafted Mead & Girl Scout Cookie Pairing @ Lost Valley Cider Co., 5 p.m.

Technically, mead falls outside of what's considered the "beer family" because the process and primary ingredients are different (mead is fermented honey, water and a combination of fruits, spices, grains or hops). However, in the heart of Girl Scout cookie season, we'd be remiss not to include this mead and cookie pairing event in Walker's Point. What better way to try something you haven't had before than to chase it with familiar Girl Scout favorites?

Bottle Share for Charity @ 1840 Brewing Company, 6-10 p.m.

This is a new series of events to be hosted by 1840 Brewing Company. A ticket to enter is $10 and all guests are being asked to bring at least one bottle of beer to be put into the raffle. Pre-registration is requested. Raffle tickets are $2 per ticket and free raffle tickets will be given for each extra bottle donation. 100% of entry ticket and raffle ticket sales will be donated to Autism Speaks.

Indeed Brewing Launch Party @ Three Cellars (Menomonee Falls), 6-8 p.m.

Three Cellars will host the Indeed’s launch in the Milwaukee area. A Minneapolis brewery launched in 2012, Indeed is known for the Indeed We Can employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit each week. More information can be found here.

Plant & Sip @ MobCraft Brewery, 7 p.m.

Plant Nite is a new trend invading bars and restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. Think of it like a pop-up paint bar held in different locations each week. Instead of painting on a canvas, participants build their own terrarium that they take home at the end of the night. Plus, the taproom will be open and serving brews. This event costs $55, which includes terrarium building materials.

Have an event coming up that we missed? Leave a comment and we'll keep this list up-to-date.