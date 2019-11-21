What’s Brewing in Milwaukee During the Holiday Season

× Expand Photo Credit: StockSnap/Pixabay

Delafield Brewhaus

3832 Hillside Drive, Delafield 262-646-7821 delafieldbrewhaus.com

Okauchee Scotchie: Bourbon barrel-aged, full-bodied, malty-brown ale available on tap. 10% ABV.

Sleigh Wreck Ale: An uncut, unfiltered blend of barleywine barrel aged for two years, Russian imperial Stout barrel aged for two years and Okauchee Scotchie aged a year. Available in 750ml bottles starting November 21.

Component Brewing

2018 S. First St. 414-979-1088 componentbrewing.com

A variation of the Coffee, No Coffee imperial stout with top secret ingredients will be released Friday, Nov. 22. A black currant and cocoa nib sour will be released on Black Friday, and a rotating double dry-hopped IPA series will be on tap through the winter.

Bavarian Bierhaus

700 W. Lexington Boulevard, Glendale 414-236-7000 thebavarianbierhaus.com

St. Nikolausbockbier: A rich doppelbock that's malty-sweet with a slight boozy heat. Made with German malts as well as German Tettnanger hops. Available on Black Friday. 8.9% ABV.

Bells and Chains: St. Nikolausbockbier aged on light roasted oak and bourbon barrels. Specially made for the brewery's annual creepy-festive Krampus celebration on Thursday, Dec. 5, where it will be released. 9.3% ABV.

The Fermentorium

7481 WI-60 Trunk, Cedarburg 6933 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa 262-421-8593 thefermentorium.com

Sweater Weather, an imperial milk stout, will be released on Wednesday, Nov. 27, along with three variations: Cookies and Cream, Coffee and Double Vanilla. Available at both the Cedarburg and Wauwatosa locations in mixed and regular 4-packs.

The Explorium Brewpub

5300 S. 76th St. 414-423-1365 exploriumbrew.com

Milwaukee County Stout is a rich and chocolatey stout aged in Maker's Mark barrels for 12 months. Four hundred and fifty 750ml bottles will be released at a Black Friday event starting at 6 a.m. and are expected to be sold out by the afternoon. It will also be available on tap that day in 12-ounce pours for $7.50. 12.5% ABV.

Third Space Brewing

1505 W. St. Paul Ave. 414-909-2337 thirdspacebrewing.com

Cranberry Gose Winter Sour: A kettle sour that uses Wisconsin cranberries to create tartness and a beautiful color balanced with a touch of salt. Available now in the taproom and in retail stores.

Ice Bear Baltic Porter: Bold, rich and malty with a hint of smoke. Available in early December in 6-packs of cans. 9.5% ABV.

Acres Edge Toasted Oatmeal Stout: An oatmeal stout brewed with crystal oat malt for a toasty, nutty flavor and rich, roasted character with hints of espresso and dark chocolate. The addition of oats to the mash gives it a distinctive creamy body with a touch of sweetness. Available through March.

Happy Happy Double IPA: Double dry hopped with berry, tropical fruit and floral aromas. This is a double IPA version of Happy Place Midwest Pale Ale with a bold hop character. 8.5% ABV.

City Lights Brewing

2200 W. Mt. Vernon Ave. 414-436-1011 citylightsbrewing.com

Doppelbock: A smooth, full-bodied beer with a little bit of residual sweetness that's rich, malty, chocolatey and bready. Available in 6-packs in retail and on draft at the taproom.

Imperial Coconut Porter: The same version as their standard Coconut Porter but with double the malt, hops, coconut and vanilla. This version will be aged on some sugar maple wood which is going to lend notes of maple, pecan, bourbon and vanilla. Available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft at the taproom. 11% ABV.

Enlightened Brewing

2020 S. Allis St. 414-704-4085 enlightenedbeer.com

Sustained Thought Coffee Stout is made with local Valentine Coffee's cold brew. It’s creamy, robust and toasty without being overbearing or too strong. It pours jet black with a creamy tan head and is blended with the cold brew coffee to be balanced with the roasted malt flavors. It will be released on Black Friday on tap and in cans and can be purchased in 6-packs at the taproom (no limit). 6% ABV.

Black Husky Brewing

909 E. Locust St. 414-509-8855 blackhuskybrewing.com

The Great Yamkin is a deep amber sweet potato beer meant to highlight the difference between pumpkin pie and sweet potato pie. It’s an imperial beer brewed with baked yams, caramel malted barley, lactose and a Hefe Weiss yeast to accentuate the traditional holiday pie spices. It will be released on Nov. 27 at an event called Ahead of the Pack. 10% ABV. Later in the season, St. Nikkilaus, a spiced brown ale, and limited Twelve Dog Imperial Stout variants will be released with details to be announced.

MobCraft Beer

505 S. Fifth St. 414-488-2019 mobcraftbeer.com

Moo-waukee White Chocolate Milk Stout: A smooth stout brewed with white chocolate, vanilla, cacao nibs and just the right amount of lactose sweetness. Available Black Friday at 4 p.m. on tap at the brewery and in 4-packs of 12-ounce cans. 8% ABV.

Wisconsin's Old-Fashioned: A 2018 vintage release brewed with cherry, orange and spices and aged in brandy barrels. Available on Black Friday at 4 p.m. in 22-ounce bottles.

Liquid Dessert: A bourbon barrel aged imperial stout brewed with Belgian Candi sugar, peanut butter and maple syrup will be tapped on Black Friday at 6 p.m.

Stitch and Snitch: A peach and raspberry sour will be tapped on Black Friday at 7 p.m.

Kringle Monster: A pastry stout designed to taste like Wisconsin raspberry kringle that's a collaboration between O'so Brewery, MobCraft and Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe. 9.7% ABV.

The Kneads of the Bread Outweigh the Needs of the Few: A bready, imperial stout featuring a balanced combination of chocolate, banana, and peanut. 8.3% ABV.

Grasshopper Milk Stout: Inspired by the classic supper club dessert drink, this beer is brewed with mint, vanilla beans, cacao nibs, lactose and lots of chocolate malts. 7% ABV.

Good City Brewing

2108 N. Farwell Ave. 333 W. Juneau Ave. 414-539-4343 goodcitybrewing.com

Days of My Youth: The first wild ale release from the Deer District Series brewed downtown, this beer is a foeder-aged, farmhouse-style saison with notes of orchard fruits, particularly apricot, mildly oaky vanilla flavors and toasty oak tannins in the finish. It will be released on Black Friday at the East Side taproom but can be purchased on tap or in bottles at both locations.

Density: A rich, character-filled bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout. It will be released on Saturday, Dec. 14, during the biggest bottle release event of the year for the brewery. 11.2% ABV. Variation Scarcity Coffee Density will also be released that day on tap and in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans.

Water Street Brewery

1101 N. Water Street 414-272-1195 waterstreetbrewery.com

Eggnog Porter is a variation on the brewery's Baltic porter with flavors reminiscent of the holiday classic drink. Brewed with lactose, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

Gathering Place Brewing Company

811 E. Vienna Ave. 414-635-0569 gatheringplacebrewing.com

The Wonderworker is a bière de Noël named after St. Nicholas made with a special pilsner malt from the Champagne region of France. It has notes of raisins, burnt sugar and dark stone fruit, rounded out by a deceptive warmth and light body with a hint of brown sugar sweetness. It will be released on St. Nick’s Day, Friday, Dec. 6, on drafts and 500ml bottles. The 2018 version aged 13 months in Chardonnay barrels and the 2018 non barrel-aged versions will also be available. 8.5% ABV.

Milwaukee Brewing Company

613 S. Second St. 233 N. Water St. 1128 N. Ninth St. 414-226-2337 mkebrewing.com

Plowed In is a malty winter ale with a warm blend of caramel malts, wheat and oat flakes. Sweet aromas of caramel mix with hints of orange peel, Grains of Paradise and cinnamon. 8% ABV.

Sprecher Brewery

701 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale 414-964-2739 sprecherbrewery.com

Winter Lager: A Munich-style dunkel with a flavorful blend of dark roasted and caramel malts with just the right amount of hops to give this easy-drinking beer a smooth and robust profile. Available in 12-ounce bottles and kegs. 5.7% ABV.

Czar Brew: A bourbon barrel imperial stout that rested three years in aged white oak Kentucky bourbon barrels. It's a complex, balanced ale exhibiting flavors of roasted malts, dark caramel, licorice, bourbon, espresso and bitter chocolate. Available in limited edition 1-liter flip top bottles. 11.9% ABV.