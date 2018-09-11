Where to Celebrate Oktoberfest 2018 in Milwaukee

× Expand Illustration by: Melissa Lee Johnson

Shepherd Express' Fall Drink Week runs Sept. 10-16 and is brought to you by Discount Liquor. As your fall drink headquarters, Discount Liquor is your best bet for finding those hard-to-find beers, wines and spirits, all at amazing prices. Visit DiscountLiquorInc.com for store hours and locations.

It’s not just the colors of leaves and the scent and taste of pumpkin spice that signal the arrival of autumn in Wisconsin. Among the popular harvest festivals in the area, more and more folks are raising a stein to celebrate the much-beloved German tradition of Oktoberfest.

What exactly is Oktoberfest, you ask? Back in 1810, the crown prince of Bavaria was married on October 12. The citizens of Munich were invited to join in a weeklong celebration with lots of music, dancing, food and drink. People enjoyed it so much, in fact, that it became an annual affair that has endured and spread to far-flung corners of the world like Brazil, Australia and China.

In and around Milwaukee, there are several opportunities to experience the fun. So brush up on your German drinking songs and enjoy a frosty mug at one of the many multi-day Oktoberfest near you. Prost!

Oktoberfest Sept. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29; Oct. 5-6 Bavarian Bierhaus and Heidelberg Park, 700 W. Lexington Blvd. For 60 years, happy crowds have gathered to drink beer, enjoy German food, listen to live music and generally revel in all things German at Heidelberg Park. One of the longest running Oktoberfests in the area, it’s popular with young and old alike. Admission is $10; parking is free. St. Joseph’s Oktoberfest Sept. 14-15 12130 W. Center St. Combining the best parts of any church festival (Friday fish fry!) with the gemütlichkeit of an Oktoberfest celebration works well at St. Joe’s in Wauwatosa. While the face painting, bounce houses and scarecrow making will keep the kids happy, adults will love the stein-holding competition, homebrew competition and live, award-winning polka band. Free admission. Waukesha Oktoberfest Sept. 21-22 Frame Park, 1150 Frame Park Drive, Waukesha Waukesha’s third-annual Oktoberfest features all of the German beer and food you would expect but sets itself apart with unique events like the Wurst Bier Walk/Run Biathlon (yes, it’s exercise, which also involves eating a brat and drinking a beer), living bronze statues and a multi-tiered Oktoberfest Cake, of which 400 slices are handed out to festival attendees on Saturday. Admission is free, but a $2 wristband (proceeds to charity) is required to buy or consume alcohol. Oktoberfest at The Schwabenhof Sept. 28-30 N56 W14750 Silver Spring Drive, Menomonee Falls Organized by United Donauschwaben of Milwaukee, traditional German dancers, music, beer and food are the name of the game at this Oktoberfest celebration, which also features live German bands Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to check out the biergarten. Free admission. Germantown Hunsrucker Oktoberfest Sept. 29-30 N128 W18780 Holy Hill Road, Germantown If anyone knows how to throw a German-inspired party, it’s going to be the people of Germantown! This festival features a Dachshund Dash, authentic German food and music, a classic car display, a Wisconsin Power Reunion Exhibit, lots of activities for the kids, and, of course, great beer. Admission is free. Milwaukee Oktoberfest Oct. 5-7 Fiserv Forum Plaza, 901 Vel R. Phillips Ave. The family friendly Milwaukee Oktoberfest celebrates its ninth year—and its first in the radiant shadow of the brand-new Fiserv Forum. Entertainment features wiener dog races, cornhole competitions, live music, German-themed food, beer and other activities. Admission is free. Lake Geneva Oktoberfest Oct. 6-7 Downtown Lake Geneva (between Main and Broad streets) Family friendly activities that visitors of all ages will enjoy are the highlights of this Oktoberfest. German music, food and drink will all be available, but so will bounce houses, pony rides and hayrides. Visit craft stands and local giftshops or stroll to the lakefront to rejoice in the beautiful fall colors along the shore. Admission is free. Cedarburg Oktoberfest Oct. 13-14 Community Center Parking Lot, W63 N641 Washington Ave., Cedarburg The charming downtown area of Cedarburg is a perfect backdrop for this Oktoberfest celebration. Consume delicious German beer and traditional foods or dance a polka on a wooden floor. Take in the live glockenspiel show or watch/compete in a German spelling bee or sauerkraut-eating contest. A local merchant marketplace and daily German car shows mean there’s a little something for everyone. Free admission.

This article is part of Shepherd Express' 2018 Fall Drink Week, which runs Sept. 10-16. Fall Drink Week is brought to you by Discount Liquor. Read more of our Fall Drink Week coverage here.