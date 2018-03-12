Whiskey vs. Brandy Showdown at Old Fashioned Fest 2018

A Whiskey vs. Brandy showdown for the ages took place on Friday, March 9 at The Garage At The Harley Davidson Museum. During Old Fashioned Fest, 750 attendees sampled both classic and reimagined Old Fashioneds and voted on their favorite Whiskey and Brandy version.

We kept it local with Great Northern Distilling's Vanguard Whiskey and Wollersheim Distillery Press House Brandy.

Here's how the votes fell:

Whiskey Winner: Kegel's Inn Brandy Winner: Drink Wisconsinbly Pub Overall Winners: Drink Wisconsinbly Pub

Special shout out to Mason Street Grill for coming in a close second in the Brandy category. Also, Twisted Willow Restaurant was in the mix behind Kegel's Inn for winner in the Whiskey category.

Thanks to all participating bars: Amilinda, Boone & Crockett, Camp Bar, Crave, Drink Wisconsinbly Pub, Famous Dave's, Five O'Clock Steakhouse, Hudson Business + Lounge, Jodi's Hideout, Jonny Hammers, Kegel's Inn, Mason Street Grill, Milwaukee Sail Loft, MOTOR Bar & Restaurant, The Riverwest Filling Station, Stoneridge Inn, Twisted Willow Restaurant and The Wicked Hop

Following overwhelming interest in this event, we're in the initial planning stages for another Old Fashioned-themed event. Sign up here to be the first to hear details about this new event: ShepherdExpress.com/OldFashionedEvent