Wild Fork Foods Offers Traditional and Specialty Meats and Seafood

Wild Fork Foods exterior

As the weather warms and we can finally roll out the barbecue grills from winter storage, some people might be looking for something a little more unique than burgers or brats. Florida-based Wild Fork Foods, which opened its first Wisconsin location in December at 635 W. Silver Spring Drive in Glendale, offers approximately 500 different meat and seafood items like chicken, beef and fish, along with bison, venison, duck, rabbit, rack of lamb, ahi tuna and alligator.

Wild Fork Foods is part traditional grocery store and part specialty retailer. The meat and seafood items are sourced from farms throughout the country and blast frozen to preserve freshness, so plan ahead for thawing time. Various cuts of meat are available, as well as ground meats, along with sausages and burgers. Customers can choose from meats conventionally farmed, or from a line of organic and grass-fed meats.

Wild Fork Foods interior

The store also stocks frozen foods such as pizzas, prepared entrées, vegetables, breads such as brioche buns, ciabatta rolls or garlic bread, and desserts including cheesecake, mini flan and chocolate mousse. They’ve also got spices and sauces.

Items are available for pickup and delivery. There’s a Wild Fork membership program that includes free shipping and same day delivery. They’ve also got gift baskets, and staff will offer cooking tips and guidance for selecting meats.

Wild Fork operates approximately 30 brick-and-mortar locations in Florida, Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, California and Wisconsin. The company plans to open more locations this year. In addition to the brick-and-mortar stores, stores, they’ve got an ecommerce fulfillment centers throughout the United States.

