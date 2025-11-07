Willamette Valley Pinot Noir and Thanksgiving Dinner

× Expand Photo by 5PH - Getty Images Red Wine - Thanksgiving

Two tribes stand at either end of the poles of pinot noir.

The pole to the east belongs to a tribe called Burghounds. They worship the region of Burgundy, the eponymous name of wine made with pinot noir from the region, the terroir of the grape’s ancestry. (The wine regions of Europe name their wines after the terroir grapes grow on. The idea of terroir says the soil, climate, topography, and traditions of a grape’s land dictates the character of its wine.)

The vins rouges of Burgundy—from the Côte Chalonnaise in the south to the Côte d’Or in the north—are made with pinot noir, and Burghounds know all of their villages and vineyards, as well as their vignerons. Like gamblers in casinos in the small hours of the morning, they wager their sums on Burgundy bottles which may—or may not—prove worthy of the odds. Burghounds banter about the folly of their vice. They brag about the price of their perfidy.

The pole to the west finds a tribe which lacks the formality of Burghounds but suffers the addictive quality of pinot noir just as seriously. We might call them Hesperides. Like scions of wealth or captains of industry who go to the opera because their role in society says they should, Hesperides drink pinot noir because popular culture says people who know wine best drink pinot noir. (An example of their behavior is what the wine trade calls “The Sideways Effect,” which refers to the effect of the 2004 movie Sideways on the sales of pinot noir and merlot. The movie depicts Paul Giamatti as a wine connoisseur who exalts pinot noir and deprecates merlot. In a research paper presented at the Sonoma State University Department of Economics Seminar Series, as well as at a meeting of the American Association of Wine Economists in Portland, Oregon, Steven S. Cuellar, Ph.D., an Associate Professor of Economics at Sonoma State University and a Senior Research Economist at Sonoma Research Associates, concluded, “Virtually all the results are consistent with the theory that Sideways had a negative impact on the consumption of Merlot, while increasing the consumption of Pinot Noir.”)

Earthy and Lusty

Where Burghounds like the pinot noir of Burgundy for its earthy quality, its berry fruit, and its lively acidity, Hesperides like California pinot noir for its lusty fruit, body and alcohol.

In the geography between these two opposing poles, stands a tribe with an affinity for the pinot noirs of the Willamette Valley of Oregon. These pinot noirs aren’t lusty like those of California, but they yield riper fruit than those of Burgundy. For the great American holiday in the offing, may I suggest Willamette Valley pinot noirs? They provide ideal foils for Thanksgiving dinner and its culinary chaos of savory next to sweet next to fatty next to sour next to buttery next to bitter next to creamy next to tart.

The Willamette Valley AVA (American Viticultural Area) stretches south from the Columbia River in Portland to the Calapooya Mountains outside of Eugene. Its temperate maritime climate makes the region ideal for cultivating a cool climate grape variety like pinot noir. The diurnal swing of the region’s warm days to cool nights allow the grape to develop its flavor and complexity while preserving its native acidity. The Willamette Valley AVA includes the sub-appellations of the Dundee Hills AVA, the Eola-Amity Hills AVA, the McMinnville AVA, the Ribbon Ridge AVA, the Yamhill Carlton District AVA, and the Chahalem Mountains AVA. As a family, these pinot noirs are earthy, with aromas and flavors like cranberry, black cherry, currant, black tea, cinnamon, and clove. They celebrate the mean of opposing poles our great American holiday calls for.