Wine Tasting in Bay View

To “wine and dine” is to partake of the seminal joy of good eating and drinking, and how lovelier still when both can be had in the same relatively close-by location. Pastiche Bistro & Wine Bar (3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) is just such a place.

The dining experience can be had via “a 10-table neighborhood restaurant…featuring a seasonally changing menu of traditional French bistro dishes prepared whenever possible from locally sourced ingredients,” explains owner-chef Mike Engel. After a great meal, take the stairs one floor up; there you’ll find Pastiche Wines, offering wines from across the globe, glassware, corkscrews, chocolates, artisan meats and other sundries for the oenophile in you.

On certain Thursdays, Pastiche’s wine store offers a bit of tasting, such as the one taking place on Thursday, Oct. 15 from 6-8 p.m. This event features Kristin Milles, Midwest regional manager of Dalla Terra Winery Direct. Dalla Terra (“of the earth” in Italian) circumvents the middleman when importing Italian wines, which, as they put it, helps place “quality wines on American wine lovers’ tables at affordable prices.”

For more information about Pastiche’s schedule and offerings, call 414-482-1446 or visit pastichebistro.com.