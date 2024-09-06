Wisconsin-made Pretzels and Mustard Make for An Oktoberfest Dream Duo

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Pretzel Company Milwaukee Pretzel Company Bavarian Soft Pretzels Milwaukee Pretzel Company Bavarian Soft Pretzels

As Oktoberfest approaches, pretzels and mustard is the go-to pairing with a sudsy, overflowing stein of doppelbock or Märzen. Wisconsin is home to artisan pretzel and mustard entrepreneurs crafting these köstlich—delicious—classic treats.

Soft Pretzels

Milwaukee Pretzel Company

Milwaukee Pretzel’s Bavarian style pretzels get their unique flavor from malt powder, rye flour, butter and low fermentation times. The giant sharable and individual sized pretzels, pretzel bites and pretzel buns are produced in the Granville neighborhood on Milwaukee’s north side. Milwaukee Pretzel soft pretzels are served at area restaurants, taverns and sports venues, and they’re available for retail sale in the grocer’s freezer at Outpost Natural Foods, Meijer and Pick ‘n Save.

Pretzilla

Pretzilla, introduced by Milwaukee’s Miller Baking Company in 2007, consists of soft pretzel bread products such as hot dog, slider and sausage buns, rolls and pretzel bites for retail grocery and wholesale distribution. Find them at Outpost Natural Foods, Pick ‘n Save, Festival Foods, Meijer, Piggly Wiggly, Sendik’s and Walmart.

Crunchy Snack Pretzels

East Shore Specialty Foods

Teacher and homemaker Jeri Mesching started Hartland, Wis.-based East Shore Specialty Foods with a line of gourmet mustards, but she realized she needed quality pretzels to go with them. Her pretzels include original Seasoned; Bavarian Style Dill Seasoned; Cajun; Roasted Garlic & Black Pepper; Chipotle; and Honey Wheat, as well as Dipping and Waffle shaped pretzels. They can be ordered online at eastshorefoods.com or found at specialty retailers like The Elegant Farmer.

Snyder’s of Hanover

The Snyder’s of Hanover line of pretzels is prominent in major supermarkets and convenience stores. While the brand is indeed made in Hanover, Penn., Snyder’s parent corporation, Campbell Soup Company, has a plant here in Franklin, Wis. that makes snack pretzels and Snack Factory Organic Pretzel Crisps.

The Snyder’s pretzel line includes classic mini and sticks, flavored pretzel pieces, twists and rounds.

Wisconsin Mustards

East Shore Specialty Foods

East Shore Specialty Foods founder Jeri Mesching’s cooked mustards are blended in small batches, with no added salt. Flavors include Sweet & Tangy; Coarse with Dill; Mild with Tarragon; Key Lime with Ginger; Chipotle; and Garlic and Pepper. They can be ordered online at eastshorefoods.com or found at specialty retailers such as The Elegant Farmer.

Honey Acres

While Honey Acres specializes in honey and honey products, their Honey Hot Mustard and Honey Dill Mustard has a strong yet creative balance of flavors and is not overly sweet. Find the Neosho-based mustards at retailers such as Whole Foods.

Kallas

Milwaukee-based Kallas, best known for its honey, ventured into mustard offerings with a unique Honey Mustard that has a zesty tang. Find it at Outpost Natural Foods or Woodman’s.

Koops’ Mustard

Launched 125 years ago, Pleasant Prairie-based Koops’ might be Wisconsin’s oldest mustard. The line includes Original Yellow; Stone Ground, with a classic old-fashioned mustard taste; Horseradish, with lots of zip; Arizona Heat, infused with peppers of the Southwest; Spicy Brown; the rich, flavorful Dijon; and Honey Dijon. Koops’ is available at many are retailers including Outpost Natural Foods.

Mustard Girl All American Mustard

The Laona, Wis.-based line of Mustard Girl flavors includes Stone Ground Deli, with two different kinds of whole-grain mustard seeds; Zesty Horseradish; American Dijon, made with real wine; Sweet & Spicy Honey; and Sweet & Fancy Yellow.

Mustard Girl is the quintessential ‘not taking no for an answer’ story. Jennifer Connor—a.k.a. the Mustard Girl—had initially met resistance when trying to purchase Rendall’s Gourmet Mustard from David Rendall, who wanted to retire. After Connor relayed to Rendall a sermon she had attended where the Father mentioned the mustard seed, Rendall agreed to sell his business to her, noting that he didn’t want to be struck down by lightening if he refused.

Mustard Girl is available at Mars Cheese Castle, Meijer, Pick ‘n Save and Woodman’s.

Silver Spring Foods

Eau Claire-based Silver Spring Foods began in 1929 with Ellis Huntsinger’s horseradish farm. The company’s mustard line, launched in 1989, includes Everything Bagel; Stone Ground; Yellow; Whole Grain; Honey; Jalapeno; Dill; Dijon; Deli Style; Chipotle; Chipotle Ranch; and Beer ‘N Brat. Silver Spring are widely available throughout the Milwaukee area at major retailers and Outpost Natural Foods.

Sprecher Beer Mustard

Sprecher, one of the Milwaukee area’s original craft brewers, keeps finding imaginative ways to use its signature beers. Sprecher’s Spicy Brown Beer Mustard is made with Sprecher Amber. Find their mustard at the Sprecher gift shop or specialty retailers such as West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe.

Uncle Phil’s

Uncle Phil’s mustard, based in Berlin, Wis., include Dijon; Sweet & Sassy; Spicy Brown; Honey; and Polish Style, with a kick of horseradish.

Uncle Phil’s dates to 1973. Phil Sass, of Uncle Phil’s Parent company Wisconsin Spice, Inc., was asked to duplicate a popular name-brand mustard. After he created a successful Dijon mustard variety, he eventually became known as Uncle Phil, as well as the man behind Wisconsin Spice’s line of mustards that launched in 1980. Uncle Phil’s is available at grocers including Metcalfe’s, Sendik’s and Walmart.