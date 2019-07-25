Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats and Treats

Wisconsin State Fair Director of Competitive Exhibits Jill Albanese is a popular person this afternoon, exactly two weeks before the Fair’s opening day. That is because today is the deadline for entries for Grand Champion Eats & Treats, Plein Air live painting, Rabbit Hopping and Dog Diving—and due to this morning’s thunderstorms, delivery of the much-anticipated antique buckboard is late.

Albanese oversees competitive non-animal events, “all the good-smelling stuff,” she laughs. Then Albanese’s phone rings—it is another last-minute contestant with questions about an entry.

Grand Champion Eats and Treats, in its 6th year, is a professional food competition for pickles, relishes, preserves, sauces, grains, fruits & vegetables, fermented products, sweets, treats, beverages, and snack foods. It is open to Wisconsin’s small professional food businesses with yearly sales under $500,000.

Judging for Grand Champion Eats and Treats will be held during the Wisconsin State Fair, Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 10 am – 3 pm in Grand Champion Hall.