Zocalo Food Truck Park Hosts Food Entrepreneur Meetup

The owners of Zocalo Food Truck Park (636 S. 6th St.) continue to foster new food businesses with their very first Food Entrepreneur Meetup, Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. All food related businesses in the Milwaukee area are invited to attend the event, where they can network, learn about opportunities within the industry and share valuable resources. The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m., with drink specials from 7 to 8 p.m. Each attendee will receive one free beer.

The event also includes a discussion on how food entrepreneurs can become a part of Zocalo’s 2020 season. “Soon we will begin our search for two new vendors in residence. For those who do not have food trucks, we will have opportunities for them to host a pop-up,” says Jesus O. Gonzalez, who co-founded Zocalo Food Truck Park this past year with Sean Phelan. “In addition, we want to build a community of entrepreneurs that will have one voice—a voice that can address challenges such as finding funding for a startup, labor shortages in our city and lack of subsidies or tax breaks for food entrepreneurs.”

Zocalo is the first food truck park in Milwaukee.

Winter Hours:

Monday-Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday-Thursday: 5-9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bar Hours:

Monday-Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday-Thursday: 5-10:30 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-1 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Ruby’s Bagels Hours:

Monday-Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, visit zocalomke.com/events/food-entrepreneur-meetup or facebook.com/ZocaloFoodPark.