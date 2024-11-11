100 Years of Kegel’s Inn

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Kegel's Inn Kegel's Inn

Next month, Kegel’s Inn will celebrate 100 years of heritage, community and flavor over three days of unforgettable festivities, December 5-7. This centennial “Birthday Bash Weekend” combines live music, exclusive beer releases, German wine tastings, and immersive historical tours—a true celebration of old-world flavors, a vibrant past, and a future of new memories.

I spoke to Julian Kegel, fourth generation proprietor, about the weekend-long party and he gave me great detail about where the restaurant started, how it’s being celebrated and where it’s going from here.

A brief history of the 100-year Kegel’s Inn revolution

× Expand Kegel's Inn logo

Kegel’s Inn, a beloved fixture in West Allis, Wisconsin, has a storied history that dates back to the era of Prohibition. Established in 1924 by Austrian immigrant John Kegel, the business began as a speakeasy, concealed as a “soda pop parlor.” Known for its European-inspired architecture, Kegel’s Inn was a classic example of a German beer hall with its hand-painted murals, woodwork and ornate details evoking a European ambiance that transported guests to the heart of Germany.

Kegel’s Inn transitioned to a legal tavern after Prohibition, embracing its German roots by serving classic Bavarian food like goulash, schnitzel, rouladen, sausages and sauerbraten. Over the years, the inn has maintained a commitment to these traditional recipes, making it a go-to spot for authentic German cuisine and keeping its family-friendly atmosphere intact. This loyalty to tradition, paired with a welcoming environment, has been key to the restaurant’s longevity and charm.

As the decades passed, Kegel’s Inn saw several updates to meet modern dining expectations without compromising its historic character. The current generation of the Kegel family has carefully expanded its offerings, adding seasonal beer gardens, hosting community events, collaborating with breweries, and providing special dinners that celebrate German culture in Milwaukee. These changes have transformed Kegel’s from a neighborhood bar to a dynamic hub of cultural celebration, attracting both loyal locals and tourists who appreciate its old-world atmosphere.

Today, Kegel’s Inn stands as a piece of living history, bridging Milwaukee's German heritage with contemporary dining. It’s not just a restaurant; it’s an institutional landmark where generations have gathered to share meals, stories, and memories, embodying a nearly 100-year tradition of community and warmth.

Notable menu items still (or close to) original recipes

The menu at Kegels has remained remarkably consistent over the years, with many dishes dating back to the 1956 menu. You’ll find classic German specialties like boneless duck, goulash, sauerbraten, and rouladen, as well as steaks and seafood options such as fried perch and broiled walleye. Throughout its history, Kegels has seamlessly blended elements of a traditional supper club, steakhouse, and Old-World German cuisine with American flair.

Today, while we continue to honor our roots with beloved dishes like our Friday fish fry and classic German specialties, we’ve also embraced new trends to stay connected with the vibrant Wisconsin festival and beer garden scene. Our updated menu features exciting additions such as loaded brats, currywurst, and duck gravy poutine—innovative ways to engage a new generation of guests.

Despite these modern twists, we remain committed to traditional methods in preparing our German specialties, from slow-cooking dishes to perfection and hand-pounding schnitzels to making gravies from scratch. Our commitment to quality and tradition ensures that every dish stays true to the flavors and techniques that have made us a local favorite for decades.

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Kegel's Inn Kegel's Inn

Kegel’s Inn future

Sometimes, just surviving can be the definition of our success. Now that we’re in our fourth generation of family ownership, the odds of our survival are slim, but after the challenges of the pandemic, we’ve learned never to take anything for granted. At Kegel's Inn, we’re committed to improvement and ensuring that we continue to deliver high-quality experiences, authentic German cuisine, and a genuine, welcoming atmosphere—no matter what.

Event information and ticket prices

Don’t miss the chance to toast to the next century in authentic Kegel’s Inn style! See Eventbrite links below for details about each night and ticket prices:

Thursday: eventbrite.com/e/kegels-inn-100th-anniversary-vip-night-tickets

Friday: exploretock.com/kegelsinn

Saturday: eventbrite.com/e/kegels-inn-100th-anniversary-saturday-bash