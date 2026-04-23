A Hidden Taste of Taipei in the Heart of the City

× Expand Photo by Neil Horsky Bento Xpert menu/food selection Tawainese 3-cup chicken, a vegetable main and 5-spice chicken at Bento Xpert

Looking for a fast and delicious lunch or dinner option near Downtown Milwaukee? Try Bento Xpert in the Brewery District. “Bento” is a Japanese term for a packed meal, however Bento Xpert offers Pan-Asian fare, including Japanese but mainly Chinese and Korean as well as harder-to-find Taiwanese options.

Expand Photo by Neil Horsky Bento Xpert - Eleven25 building entrance The building entrance for Bento Xpert and other restaurants at Eleven25o

Situated in a clean, spacious food court on the ground floor of a renovated industrial building, Bento Xpert will satisfy your hunger for a fair price with no hassle. Their main clientele is the lunch rush from nearby Brewery District offices and students who live upstairs in student-only apartments, but these crowds are naturally distributed among the various food court stalls—our restaurant of choice along with Lebanese, Mexican, and Southern BBQ neighbors—ensuring no long waiting times. The rest of the day the court remains quietly under the radar. It is a solid plan to visit Bento Xpert with a group before a special event at the adjacent Historic Pabst Brewery, or a Bucks game or concert at Fiserv Forum, which is within walking distance, yet meter parking is relatively abundant. If some members of your party aren’t in the mood for Asian food there are all the other stalls to choose from.

Three-Cup Chicken

Expand Photo by Neil Horsky 3-cup chicken, rice, broccoli and an egg roll - Bento Xpert 3-cup chicken, rice, broccoli and an egg roll from Bento Xpert

I executed this exact plan with family and friends early in the basketball season with great success. Most of us chose a bento but a few were leaning Mexican or Lebanese, so the court had something for everyone. I tried the Taiwanese Three-Cup Chicken: tender juicy chunks of chicken with whole chilis, Thai basil and thick slices of ginger in a sweet spicy sauce. The main course comes with two sides in a bento box along with either a marinated hardboiled egg or a fried egg roll. I chose fried rice and sautéed vegetables for my sides. The hefty pile of rice mixes in scrambled egg and napa cabbage and provides starch and bulk to balance the tangy chicken. The vegetable medley offers generous helpings of broccoli, green beans, zucchini, red bell peppers and shredded carrots, not overcooked, served in a light garlic sauce, rounding out the meal with extra minerals and color. The servings are so massive that unless you’re extremely hungry, you’ll most likely leave with leftovers—all this for a whopping $11!

Another Taiwanese option is the Five Spices Chicken: breaded and fried chicken chunks infused with peppery spices. There are also various Pan-Asian beef and pork options if you prefer those meats. Besides bento boxes you can try the Korean BBQ pork bun appetizer or the sesame red bean rice balls for a shared dessert. As for drinks, in addition to sodas and bottled water, they offer fruit smoothies and boast that their boba tea is the best in the city.

You can expect from Bento Xpert speed, consistency, flavor, and friendly counter service, conveniently located yet off the beaten path. Explore East Asian cuisine one bento box at a time. Find Bento Xpert in “The Restaurants at Eleven25” food court, 1125 N. Ninth St in the Brewery District, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.