A Himalayan Yak on South KK

Nepali cuisine has for decades been a restaurant mainstay in Madison and has more recently found homes in Thiensville and even Beaver Dam. Only recently has Milwaukee been graced with a restaurant serving fare from the country situated between China and Inda.

Himalayan Yak, in the former location of Riviera Maya at 2123 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., is the second location for a concept that first opened in Fargo, ND. The logo and branding remain consistent from the transition from North Dakota to Wisconsin, though the original location has a bit more of an extensive menu, especially among its vegetarian entrees. But there’s no need to fret the absence of a few dishes, as there’s plenty else at the Yak that will be new to most Milwaukee diners.

As is the case with many Asian eateries, a good way to sample its variety is to patronize the lunch buffet. Himalayan Yak’s midday spread is available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The weekend price is two dollars higher but includes the availability of goat curry.

My initial lunchtime visit to the Yak’s buffet was, alas, on a Thursday; but I can’t say I felt deprived by one of my favorite proteins either. Though not wide ranging as South Asian buffets, there was plenty there to satisfy my midday appetite.

Worthy Addition

Much of that satisfaction came from trays filled with East Indian dishes. Its signage says that it serves Nepali and Indian, so fair enough. In its Indian offerings, Himalayan Yak is a worthy addition to Bay View’s other eateries in that style. The succulence of its richly red tandoori chicken would be tough to top. The chicken tikka was masterfully creamy as well, spiced with a medium heat that shouldn’t unduly enflame the tastebuds of Western customers, especially those already acquainted with Indian and other regional cuisines.

Especially enticing to my tongue, though, was a vegan item featuring an ingredient I've long seen at Indo-Pakistani grocers but rarely, if ever seen at restaurants. Okra masala highlights the vegetable familiar to many lovers of African-American food. Instead of being breaded and fried or boiled, however, in Himalayan Yak’s preparation, okra is sauteed amid onion, garlic, ginger, and other spices. This treatment enhances the plant’s natural crunch and sweetness in such a way it could make okra converts among folk who previously thought they disliked this Southern U.S. staple.

Though naan is listed as a lunch buffet feature on the Yak’s website, the sole bread available was papadum. Also available in the buffet were an assortment of chutneys and a white, yogurt-based raita for use as a condiment for the papadum and other dishes.

My choice for desserts was something previously unknown to me but a seemingly sensible way to end an Indian-Nepali meal once I discovered it. Mango pudding had bits of its namesake fruit in a base with about midway between meringue and icing.

Himalayan Yak’s complimentary chai, generously milky and complex in flavor profile, is a warm, fragrant way to was down a meal already rife with variety. A similar preparation of the tea was featured at another East Indian buffet which I recently reviewed, Had’s—a trend I wholeheartedly approve.

Though it would be great if Himalayan Yak were to include some more distinctly Nepali items among its lunch buffet (potsticker-like momo dumplings would be a popular addition), there’s no going wrong with what’s on offer here on middays. It begs for a repeat visit later in the day.