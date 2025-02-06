A Little Taste of Heaven at Heaven’s Table BBQ

× Expand Photo Via Heavens Table BBQ & Catering - Instagram Heavens Table BBQ & Catering

What constitutes great barbeque is a debate for the ages. And let’s face it, Milwaukee has not been known for it, but that doesn’t mean we’re without it. Wauwatosa’s Heaven’s Table BBQ is a self-described “dreamy food palace,” and I couldn’t agree more.

Owner Jason Alston first opened his restaurant in Crossroads Collective in 2019 and has since moved to 5507 W. North Avenue. While there are only about six window seats for dining in, the door is constantly swinging open with patrons who know this is a great Milwaukee spot for BBQ. While I’ve heard good things for years, it took one of my fellow food enthusiasts to get me in the door. Shoutout to my friend Ricky for knowing everyone around town and introducing me to this place!

We grabbed a couple of seats and devised a plan to try and get a good taste of the current menu. Looks like the menu has been dialed back from versions you might see posted online, but not to worry, there are plenty of options for a great, well-rounded BBQ meal. Ricky insisted the brisket was the best in town, so we started with that and worked our way around the menu. If you order a meal set, you get a choice of sides, so we went with the mac and cheese with the brisket—a perfectly creamy dish with smokey meats. We both agreed to try the smoked turkey leg Saturday special, opting for their house-baked beans as our second side. Then, we each got a slice of cornbread to soak up the many sauces and juices with our already full meal.

Smoking Out Back

× Expand Heavens Table BBQ & Catering menu

While we were sitting there endlessly talking about food, we also chatted with Mike and Tim, who were running the shop. As the resident grill master, Tim comes into work every day at 2 am to get the daily meats smoking out back. Between other customers, Mike and Tim slung a few more dishes our way so I could get an even better idea of their menu's full breadth of flavors. We had a couple of ribs and the Alfredo mac & cheese with smoked chicken on top. These two dishes absolutely pushed me over the edge, and I knew I would have to go home and nap after this BBQ journey.

Choosing a favorite is difficult as all the dishes were insanely flavorful and perfectly cooked. But I’d have to say that the turkey leg really surprised me! It’s oddly sweet and perfectly tender, which can be hard to do with turkey. If you can go on a Saturday, I recommend trying it. And I’m not usually someone who orders mac and cheese out, but theirs was slightly spicy and perfectly creamy. Ugh, I’m hungry just writing these words!

I’m sure everyone reading this already has their go-to barbeque joint in town, but I highly suggest you give Heaven’s Table a chance if you haven’t been already. Trust me, your people and animals at home will thank you later.