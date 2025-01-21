A Peek Inside Pietro’s Pizza (Bay View)

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Pietro’s Pizza

I’ve walked past Pietro’s Pizza at 2912 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue hundreds of times without inquiring. People who come to my neighborhood always ask me about it because the signage looks legit. But it’s not a sit-down restaurant, and you can’t peer inside its windows, which are covered in Italian flags. Nestled between Annodyne and Sage at The White House, it’s easy to miss if you’re not looking for it.

One day, on one of my many dog walks, I decided to see what Pietro’s was all about. To my surprise, it’s a pretty large cooking space and a smaller waiting area, filled with neighborhood folks who know this is a legit spot for a good pie. I asked two of the men what their reviews were, and they insisted Pietro’s is one of Bay View’s best. So, I made a mental note to test their theory the next time I was in the market for some good pizza.

These days, it’s hard to be successful by word-of-mouth and without Google reviews, social media content, or a working website, but Pietro’s has been in business for 52 years without frills. Pietro works with his sister to serve his family-owned, fresh ingredients. The standard Italian menu is open for takeout or local delivery. As someone who watches a lot of Dave Portnoy pizza reviews, I agree that the true test of a good pizza is whether a plain cheese slice is delicious. So, I got half cheese and half sausage and onions.

Needless to say, this past the test and will undoubtedly be my new walkable carry-out pizza place. The crust is thin, but not cracker-thin like other Milwaukee spots. It’s perfectly proportional crust/cheese/sauce/toppings per bite and tastes really good the next day. And what would a good pizza night be without dessert?! So, I followed Pietro’s directions and took two cannoli home, and boy, were those a treat. I never thought I liked cannoli, but I am here to report that I will add them to my upcoming orders.

It seems like a pizza place on every corner in Milwaukee, but Pietro’s is not one to be passed up. Let it not be a secret anymore, and may more people get to meet Pietro and enjoy his secret sauce.