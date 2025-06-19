Bayview's New RollUp MKE & Mochinut

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman RollUp MKE - Exterior The exterior of RollUp MKE and Mochinut in Bay View

Fast-casual dining has reached new levels, offering global, customizable and health-conscious cuisine in neighborhoods across town. Bay View’s ever-expanding Kinnickinnick Avenue restaurant scene has added Mochinut, a national chain franchise owned by the owners of the new RollUp MKE—a “cozy and relaxing spot for healthy Asian-inspired eats in Bay View, Milwaukee.”

The two restaurants share a space with two separate ordering counters, so no spring rolls are being mixed with donuts (unless you do so at your own table). At RollUp, everything is made to order, whether you’re opting for the Spring Roll x3, Big Momma Roll, Noodle Bowl, Bahn Mi or Entree Salad. As a counter-service module with a serving line, you’ll choose your protein, vegetables, toppings and sauce and watch the employees work their magic.

Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman RollUp MKE - Interior The order counter at RollUp MKE in Bay View

Protein choices: Viet Sweet Chicken, Shaking Beef, Lemongrass Pork, Nem Viet Sausage, Garlic Shrimp or Scallion Fried Tofu

Vegetable choices: Lettuce, Rice Noodles, Pickled Carrots, Jalapenos, Mint-Cucumber, Cilantro, Thai Basil (Seasonal), Green Onions, Shiso (Seasonal); The Works = Lettuce, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Spring Roll Crisp and Cilantro

Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman RollUp MKE - Spring Rolls A box of three spring rolls with side sauces at RollUp MKE in Bay View

Topping choices: Crushed Peanuts, Fried Shallots, Sesame Seeds, Golden Garlic, Chili Crisp

Sauce choices (served on the side): Peanut Sauce, Avo Queen, Viet Chimichurri, Nouc Cham, Sriracha, Five Spice Chipotle Mayo, Guava Vin

I wanted to get a feel for the spices and seasonings, so I tried the Spring Roll x3 with one Shaking Beef, one Lemongrass Pork and one Scallion Fried Tofu and a mix of vegetables and toppings. Then, I had to try all six sauces to see what they were all about. Now, this is a very personal preference ordering system, so I don’t think I can steer you in the right direction, but I can confidently say that whatever avenue you take, you’ll be left satisfied.

Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Mochinut - Lavendery Honey Donuts Lavender Honey donuts at Mochinut in Bay View

The storefront is inviting, the food is fresh, and you feel good after enjoying both. Like their website says, “We wanted to bring this original and healthy option to the public. Allowing each customer to create a spring roll the way they want it in a quick, easy, and interactive manner. For those who are looking to eat healthier, those who are seeking to expand their culinary horizons, or for people who need a quick on-the-go option, we think RollUp is perfect for you.”

Oh, and don’t forget to pick up your favorite flavor of Mochinut on your way out … and maybe a Boba Tea if you’re feeling up for it! What wonderful new additions to an already great neighborhood food scene! Looking forward to trying their Bahn Mi and other menu items the next time I’m on KK.