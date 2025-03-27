Book Your Table ASAP at 1033 Omakase

Expand Photo via 1033 Omakase via Instagram Ray Worawit Boonyapitaksakul Chef Ray Worawit Boonyapitaksakul of 1033 Omakase

Getting a table at 1033 Omakase, Milwaukee’s newest hot spot, is a waiting game. Chef and owner Ray Worawit Boonyapitaksakul and his wife Cherry took over the 1033 space, which has been a couple of different Walker’s Point restaurants in recent years. Omakase is a Japanese style of eating where it’s the chef’s choice and you typically sit watching as the kitchen prepares your many rounds of delicious bites.

Going solo allowed me to get a reservation before many of my friends who are still on the waiting list. When I went, they only had eight seats open for the three different seating times, but the server and hostess, Alex, mentioned they’re opening up more spots in the coming weeks. So, it might get a little easier to reserve your table, but something tells me this place will stay a hot ticket for a long time.

I’ll share what made up my wonderful dinner, but remember, it will likely not be the same when you go. There were 14 dishes served throughout the 90-minute service. We all started with drinks before the show began. I recommend their Bolfan wine, as the crisp white blend went well with all the seafood. We all wiped our hands with a warm, wet cloth and were off for a Friday night of incredible food.

Sweet and Savory

First was Chawanmushi, a Japanese egg custard that was perfectly sweet and savory with a buttery texture. This was a standout for me. Next were Yellow Tail (Hamachi) and lean part Bluefin Tuna (Akami) sushi pieces. Then there were seasonal Red Sea Bream (Madai) and Flounder (Hirame) sushi pieces to follow. These were followed by Tuna Tartare and a glass of Zuke Sake, followed by Black Cod (Misoyaki), Fatty Tuna (Toro) and Hokkaido Scallop (Holtate). The night’s specials were Sea Urchin from Japan (Bafun Uni) and Japanese Beef (Waygu A5), which were both insanely good. I’m a sucker for Japanese Uni, which is hard to find in Milwaukee. Our last piece of fish was BBQ Eel (Unagi) before our adorable Ice Cream (Monaka) served in a shell-shaped cookie.

Expand Photo via 1033 Omakase - Instagram Hotate at 1033 Omakase 'Hotate' at 1033 Omakase

Each piece is presented to you by the chef with an explanation of what you’re about to enjoy. I was too excited and would reach for the dish before the presentation. Chef sprinkles gold, torches, pours delicate sauces, and all other kinds of kitchen showmanship, so be sure to take a beat before biting.

The whole experience feels like you’re anywhere but Milwaukee. It’s cosmopolitan, contemporary, and extraordinarily delicious. It’s sophisticated, but there’s no pretense. You’re listening to hip-hop and chatting with your neighbors throughout the collective experience. It’s actually a cool way to meet people if you’re brave and go alone, like me. I’d highly suggest making a reservation as soon as you’re done reading this article—I know I already am.

Passion for Sushi

I sat down with Chef, and here are his words on how he ended up in Milwaukee and how 1033 Omakase came to be:

“My name is Ray Worawit Boonyapitaksakul. I am the founder of DAG Homakase, a personal project born from my passion for sushi and my desire to bring a high-quality, intimate omakase experience into people’s homes.

“It all started in my small kitchen, where I set up a table for just six guests and invited friends and acquaintances to join me. With each service, I refined the menu and the experience, focusing on the details that make omakase special. Word spread quickly, and soon people began reaching out to request private omakase dinners for their special occasions. The demand grew as more diners sought sushi made with the same premium ingredients found in cities like New York and Chicago—without the need to travel.

“Omakase, which means “’ leave it to you’ in Japanese, is more than just a meal; it’s a dining experience built on trust between the guest and the chef. Each course is meticulously crafted, often served as a single bite meant to be enjoyed immediately. This intimate style of dining allows guests to witness the artistry and dedication behind every piece of sushi.

“My journey to Milwaukee began in New York City, where I had the privilege of training under world-renowned Japanese chef Masaharu Morimoto. I later honed my skills at an omakase restaurant in Chicago. While omakase is well-established in these cities, I realized that Milwaukee lacked a similar experience. I saw an opportunity—not just to introduce high-quality sushi but to showcase sushi as an art form rather than just a meal.

“To me, sushi is more than food—it is a cultural expression that requires skill, patience, and dedication. “Sushi may seem simple, but its complexity lies in the technique and discipline required to master it.” My goal is to make authentic omakase accessible in Milwaukee, offering an immersive experience usually reserved for larger metropolitan areas.

“Now, at 1033 Omakase, we curate a seasonal menu featuring the finest ingredients sourced primarily from Japan and around the world. Each course is thoughtfully paired with premium sake, enhancing every bite. Omakase is not just about food — it’s about trust, craftsmanship, and the pursuit of perfection.

“But above all, what truly drives me is the joy I see on my customers’ faces when they experience our food. Those moments of happiness fuel my passion and commitment to this craft.