Brazil’s Sweet Joy on Brady Street

Brazil may be a continent away from Milwaukee, but its breakfasts and lunches? They can be comfortingly familiar.

Such is the case at Sweet Joy Brazilian Cafe (208 E Brady St.).

My first experience in the sunny coffeehouse was a simple sandwich with a unique touch. The misto quente is essentially a ham and cheese sandwich. What differentiates Sweet Joy's variation is its slightly crusty, hoagie-style white flour bun. At a size roughly equivalent to a half of a Subway sub, its lean meat and white cheese make for filling way to start a morning or get nourished in the afternoon, Sweet Joy opens early at 7 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Weekend hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

l was disappointed to learn that the hummus veggie sandwich listed on Sweet Joy's online menu is no longer available. However, the avocado toast made for a wholly satisfying substitute. Vegetarians can order Sweet Joy's take on the once-trendy open-face sandwich without hesitation. Over a thick slice of dark bread, the mashed creamy fruit (it’s not a vegetable!) is topped with a medium egg, lime spice, arugula and balsamic vinegar. It's at least as colorful and wide in flavor profile as it is challenging to eat without creating a bit of a (worthwhile) mess.

Sweet Joy doesn't deserve its name solely from the warm hospitality offered by owner Marcia Joy and her staff. The place also proffers actual sweets, and plenty of them. I asked for the most authentically Brazilian pastry on the menu and was directed to a guava and cream cheese turnover, a combination of creamy sweetness and flakiness. Also tasty was the croissant—shaped more like an argyle or surfboard than a crescent—filled with slices of bananas and a caramel-like sauce.

It would be remiss to experience Sweet Joy without sampling the freshly made chocolate candies called brigadeiro. Though not front-and center on the menu, it's the childhood treat Chef Joy especially wanted to bring to Milwaukee. Count me as one customer who's glad she did. A deceptively minimal list of ingredients yields a rich candy with a multi-tiered mouthfeel. To say a ball of brigadeiro is akin to all three layers of a Milky Way bar scrunched together and topped with chocolate sprinkle doesn't quite do justice to the sort of nougaty, kind of caramel composition of its middle. Sweet Joy's brigadeiro is the kind of chocolate indulgence that may be on the menu in heaven.

Please note, Sweet Joy Café is entered by a stairway from the sidewalk and could be challenging for handicapped visitors.