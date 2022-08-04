Chuck’s is the Place to Be

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Chuck's Place - Thiensville Chuck's Place in Thiensville

You can easily miss Chuck’s Place (406 N. Main St., Thiensville) when driving by. But, likely you’re a regular here at this Thiensville staple. The front of shop gives you diner vibes while the back seating and patio makes you feel like you’re somewhere up north.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Chuck's Place menu Chuck's Place menu

The menu fits the aesthetic—a diner version of a supper club with nightly specials and room for parties of all sizes, Chuck’s Place is in the sweet spot of Mequon, Thiensville, and Cedarburg.

It’s not as generic as a diner, showcasing thin crust pizzas with ingredients as a nod to the various neighborhoods in the greater Milwaukee area. With an extensive list of breakfast items, sandwiches, and pizza, I opted for the half rack of ribs with a side salad, baked potato, green beans and a dinner roll. You know you’re in good hands when the French dressing is the perfect deep red color and there’s more croutons on the salad than anyone needs.

Each table is adorned with the usual diner condiments and a clear bowl for your rib bones (even if no one orders ribs). Again, probably a good sign for what I ordered tonight. My Spotted Cow was served in a bottle with a properly frosted glass alongside a giant ice water—never been more pleased with saying less and getting more with my beverages.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Chuck's Place

So these ribs are done exactly the way I like them—cooked to a point where the meat is tender enough to stay on the bone while you’re holding but easy to rip off. Plus, they were pretty saucy!

The green beans reminded me of cafeteria food but in a comforting way. The baked potato came with butter and chive sour cream—I dedicated each side to each one. You’ll notice I didn’t have the dinner bun in my photo because the waitress was waiting to find me a fresh pretzel roll. So sweet! It was quiet for a Monday night but also one of few places open—good thing to remember.

I can’t wait to come back and enjoy a busy weekend breakfast here with all the local peeps. Chuck’s Place is stellar enough to call it a supper club at diner prices. Make yourself a regular here if you live close by.