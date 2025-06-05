Daily Bird, the Yellowest Shop, Gifts You Time and Community, All for the Price of a Cup of Coffee

× Expand Photo via Facebook - Compost Crusader The Daily Bird The Daily Bird (2021)

Riverwest: the counter-cultural mecca of Milwaukee. Center Street: the nexus of what’s next in Riverwest. The Daily Bird: the center of Center Street (818 E. Center, that is). So, you’ve arrived. You’ve hit the bullseye. Enter and enjoy.

It’s a coffee shop, and it’s a space for community, for healing, for recovery, for connection. It’s everything you could want in a neighborhood establishment (aside from the early 2 p.m. closing hours). The Daily Bird acts as a real-world sober project for its founder, Dan Zwart, and its many followers—a much-needed resource for the maligned among us struggling with addiction. From Narcan trainings to support group meet-ups, their bold heartfelt mission is atypical for a coffee shop but seemingly run-of-the-mill for Riverwest, with its enduring spirit of mutual aid and community cohesion. Be grateful for this place, if not for you than for your neighbor.

Come in eyes squinting and leave wide awake, thanks to the strong Anodyne offerings in real ceramic mugs printed with snarky sayings. Order up from a bright-eyed barista who looks you square and will chit-chat about whatever without any anxiety brewing from the line rapidly building behind your small talk. It comes with the territory and worth the wait to fulfill a rare chance to not feel rushed during the routine exchange of legal tender for commercial goods. Be sure to drop a tidbit or more into the curious tip jar, a large unfamiliar piece of plumbing somehow affixed to the counter, labeled “tips r rad.” A void within sends the cash to unknown depths. Placing your order here is a nice reminder that you are not just a number, not just a sale. It’s not just about the bottom line, but making time and space for each other, and making each other glow, with caffeine and kindness.

Remember: Do Nice Things

Expand Photo via The Daily Bird - Facebook The Daily Bird The Daily Bird team (2022)

It’s yellow in there. I mean, very yellow. Some would say too yellow but too yellow for what? It’s perfectly too yellow, in my opinion. Besides, the yellow is cut with a healthy dose of rich large type, in all caps, in a heavy Arial Black font, offering many a word of encouragement, hope, and sage advice to those in need, which is all of us. DON’T BE A JERK, DO NICE THINGS, BE A KIND HUMAN, TODAY IS A GIFT, instruct and remind us of righteous common sense and common courtesy. The remaining yellow wall space is often further dimmed by compelling rotating art exhibitions, notably a somewhat recent huge installation of genius cartoonish illustrations on canvas and a rack of world-class handmade Ts by Milwaukee venerable artist extraordinaire, Cara Corder. Look her up! A few pieces from that massive show still remain behind the counter. Be sure to take these in when you visit.

After you order, peruse a table chock full of quarter-sheets and business cards, maybe find your next handyman or dog-walker, or learn how to join a sewing club or activist effort. Gaze upon the windows and walls plastered with flyers and discover every kind of cool happening upcoming (or just past) in this neck of the woods.

Spontaneous encounters with neighbors and friends may yield an afternoon plan, a new collaboration, a new gig, a new romance—who knows? This is the greatest appeal of The Daily Bird: the clientele, and the limitless possibilities for world’s colliding in unexpected but welcome ways. Plus it’s the hottest crowd in town, if you appreciate the punk aesthetic. Sit, people-watch, and be genuinely inspired by the asymmetrical dyed ‘doos, linocut patches on denim jackets, screen-printed Ts and trucker hats, right pant legs rolled up to avoid the greasy front cranks of bicycles. Notice the many bikes parked outside, each with its own conglomeration of stickers, all representing the best of bohemian beauty and anarchist allure.

The posted affirmation RIDE BIKES HAVE FUN SUPPORT THE HOMIES attests to the ethos of the organizers. They participate in the Bike Bucks program offering discounts for those who show up by bicycle. From a casual conversation with a patron I learn The Daily Bird is where “you’ll get roped into long bike rides,” so be prepared! Small-waukee swings through here on the regular to scoop you up and take you wheeling on your next adventure, or to zip that adventure right up to your table. Don’t be shy! Hop on and ride away your day (or your morning, at least).