Ferney's Pizza Serves Up Fresh, Affordable Slices from Inside Riverwest Corner Store

× Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Brian Cripps of Ferney's Pizza Brian Cripps of Ferney's Pizza

“Pizza is a vessel,” chef Brian Cripps says. “It can be anything you want it to be, but the difference between OK pizza and great pizza is time, patience and ingredients.” He runs Ferney’s Pizza, serving up fresh, affordable slices from the back of Clarke Foods (832 E. Clarke) in Riverwest. Cripps describes his approach to pizza as “neo-New York” style, using dough made with high hydration and blended flours. Ferney’s is open Friday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. or until sold out.

On the menu, Ferney’s offers your traditional cheese and pepperoni slices for $5.50 and $6, respectively. Mainstays, all $7, include the Chicago-flavored Brew Crew (bratwurst, giardinera, red onion, mozzarella and pecorino), Bremen & Clarke (spicy vodka, burrata and pesto) named for the cross street, vegetarian Cream City Brick (mozzarella, brick cheese, burrata, roasted garlic and thyme) and vegan Tommy & Gar (just $4.50). Different specialty slices, all $8, are offered every week, with past highlights including Dad Bod, Gazpacho, Lake Effect, French Onion and Small Potatoes. Cripps uses locally and regionally sourced ingredients for pizzas, including bratwurst from Off Center Sausage Co., Cedar Valley Cheese and produce from nearby farmers markets.

Neighborhood Sensation

Expand Photo courtesy of Ferney's Pizza Ferney's cheese pizza A Ferney's cheese pizza.

Since opening on May 1, Ferney’s quickly became a neighborhood sensation and consistently sells out every weekend. Cripps estimates he makes 27 to 30 pies a day, yet on more than one occasion he was out of pizza by 1:30 p.m. “I’d like to do more but I don’t have a walk-in cooler,” he remarks from his small space behind the counter. “This is everything I’m working with, and it takes a lot of organization and moving around.”

Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Cripps has worked in kitchens for 25 years, from corporate restaurants to hotel fine dining. After attending culinary school in San Francisco, Cripps and his partner moved to Milwaukee in 2021. “I’d been wanting to do pizzas for a long time,” he recalls. “I was getting tired of working as a chef and not being able to be with my family.”

After losing his last job at the end of 2025, Cripps started working on a pizza dough recipe and invested in a pizza oven. Stumbling upon the vacant space in back of Clarke Foods, which had previously to the Covid pandemic been a hot food counter, he moved into the space with his pizza-by-the-slice concept and was open within a few months. Cripps, who lives with his family around the corner, named Ferney’s after his dog. He notes, “I take my fine dining stuff—because it’s inside of me—and put it into doing this, like grating the cheese in a particular way or drizzling the basil pesto on top.”

Simple Effective Model

Cripps hopes that the simple yet effective model of Ferney’s Pizza can inspire other similar food concepts in the area. “You don’t have to have a million-dollar kitchen to create good food,” he affirms, noting that Ferney’s is situated near the cat food section in Clarke Foods. “There might be something around the corner from someone’s house that has a third space they can use for a little bit of rent and get their thing started. Someone could flip this and do tacos or sandwiches and do it really well.”

He attests that bodegas and corner stores in cities like New York, Miami or Los Angeles might hide some of the best food one can find—and it will be affordable. “Everyone from the neighborhood is coming together because they all love pizza,” he points out. “Watching it all happen organically in just a few months is so cool, and I really hope it shows people that they can do this.” Visit the Ferney’s Pizza Instagram for pizza drops every Thursday.