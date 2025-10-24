Find Your Favorite Holiday Kringle

× Expand Photo by Tony Savino - Getty Images Racine Danish Kringles

Most Wisconsinites are familiar with kringle, a buttery, flaky pastry filled with fruit or nut filling, heavily iced or sugar-topped, and formed into an oval shape designed for sharing. The Wisconsin Legislature designated the kringle as the official state pastry in 2013. The proposal was supported by the city of Racine, the “Kringle Capital of America.”

Kringle, the Danish word for pretzel, is the symbol of the bakers’ guild in Denmark. Racine, known as ground zero for kringles, during the early 1900s had a large influx of Danish settlers that brought the unique kringle pastry with them. Originally fashioned in pretzel shapes, Racine bakers eventually formed them into the common oval shape we see today, making them easier to craft, fill and share.

Making the kringle’s laminated yeast dough is an old-world skill taught through generations. Like most artisan baking, it requires years of practice and patience. The three-day process includes the dough lamination, resting the dough before baking, and making fillings from scratch. Authentic kringles are hand shaped, hand iced and filled with multiple flavor options. Traditional flavors are almond, raspberry and pecan. Over the years, bakers got creative to meet customer’s evolving tastes. In addition to the classic almond, raspberry and pecan, kringle bakeries have come up with creative seasonal flavors.

Kringle is a common feature on kitchen and dining room tables, in workplace break rooms, and at holiday parties. How did kringle become a Wisconsin tradition, and where can you find unique kringle flavors this holiday season?

Kringle Guide

O&H Danish Bakery (5910 Washington Ave., Racine) celebrates autumn with varieties such as pumpkin caramel or Wicked Good Kringle, a “spook-tacular” treat made with Midnight Chocolate filling.

For Christmas, look for Reindeer Tracks Kringle, with toffee, caramel and chocolate, or a Very Danish Christmas Kringle, with almond filling complemented by Door County cherries. O&H Danish Bakery has two other locations in Racine, as well as in Sturtevant and Oak Creek.

Racine Danish Kringles (2529 Golf Ave., Racine) is a third-generation bakery that uses the same time-honored kringle recipe that Danish bakers used. Fall favorites include pumpkin spice and cranberry, along with a green-and-gold sugar-topped pecan or cheesecake kringle for Packers game day. For Christmas, look for Santa’s Cinnaberry, gingerbread, and Winter Wonderland, a festive kringle filled with smooth chocolate.

Bendtsen’s Bakery (3200 Washington Ave., Racine), founded in 1934, features more than a dozen flavors of hand-formed kringle. In addition to their popular pecan kringle, autumn flavors include apple kringle (available year-round). Check in closer to Christmas for holiday flavors such as cranberry. Kringle lovers can join their Kringle of the Month Club.

Lehmann’s Bakery (9117 Durand Ave., Sturtevant) makes their scratch-made fruit- or nut-filled kringles in 14-ounce bars or 16- or 28-ounce rings. They make traditional varieties, along with Gourmet Deluxe Flavors like peanut butter and jelly or bourbon pecan. Lehmann’s tends to shun holiday trends; their Holiday Three-Pack Kringles sticks to tried-and-true classic kringle flavors that pair well with any season—pecan, vibrant raspberry, and classic apple.

Note: long-time kringle maker Larsen’s Bakery (3311 Washington Ave., Racine), which closed its location on Washington Avenue in Racine in 2023, has combined with Lehmann’s to craft their kringles, cookies and pastries at their Sturtevant store.

Racine is a short drive from Milwaukee, but if you can’t make to one of these celebrated kringle bakeries, most take orders online. Or pick one up at Milwaukee-area grocers such as Outpost Natural Foods, Layton Fruit Market, Meijer or others that sell authentic kringle—just make sure it was made in Racine!