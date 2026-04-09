Four Decades of China Gourmet

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The folks at China Gourmet (117 E. Wells St.) should know the value of history and location.

In a business sector where high hopes often meet dashed dreams in five years or less of operation, China Gourmet has served Asian cuisine in Milwaukee’s Downtown since the ‘80s. The cautions that emerged from the Covid era caused the elimination of its fine buffet option, and in recent years, most of its seating has migrated to the very front of its building's ample space. But those seem to be the greatest operational changes in an enterprise that has withstood the city's competitive restaurant landscape for more than four decades.

Despite its name, China Gourmet’s prices aren't out of step with its nearest competitor for diners hungry for Chinese fare. Getting a chicken entree at Gourmet, for example, will set a customer back less than a dollar more than a similar dish of the same name at any nearby rival.

One of those chicken main courses at China Gourmet is special enough to merit inclusion outside the poultry portion of is bill of fare. And deservedly so,

Since combinations of steak and seafood are often called surf-and turf, the Hwa Shee Jeer Surprise, among China Gourmet's chef's specialties, could be called ... feather and sand? Whatever nickname would be appropriate, its combination of white bird meat and escargot nestling among mushrooms, broccoli flowerets, baby corn and red peppers is unusual as Milwaukee area Chinese places go. The dish's textural and flavor profiles make it a treat for diners desirous of a main course outside the usual confines of so many identical Chinese menus, especially those not daunted by consuming snails as protein.

Hwa Shee Jeer Surprise is one of the several items listed on China Gourmet's menu, at least online, with a little flame next to it indicating spiciness. Ordering it with medium heat is a safe bet. The same could be said for the Kung Bao vegetables I ordered for supper a while ago before—go figure!—a comedy show across the street at the Pabst. That bounty of colorful produce benefitted not only from its slightly fiery quality, but the added crunch and slight sweetness of peanuts as with other Kung bao entries on China Gourmet's menu.

China Gourmet also distinguishes itself among its Milwaukee culinary competitors with its half-dozen lamb dishes, offering duck among its protein options for its Mu Shu crepe, and dessert offerings beyond standard almond and fortune cookies. Alas, none of those were available when I was the first customer during its lunchtime hours when I was last there for the Hwa Shee Jeer surprise.

Dessert won't be the only reason for me to return there. Nor will it be because it's a convenient dining option before or after a night out in the city's heart. China Gourmet is worth the trip for its own sake.