Get It All at Crafty Cow-Hot Headed Chicken

Photo by Sandy Reitman Crafty Cow Crafty Cow

On the corner of Kinnickinnic and Lenox sits Hot Headed Chicken and Crafty Cow. While it sounds like two restaurants, it’s actually one that takes up two retail spaces. The menu is the same but the vibes on either side are slightly different. Today I'm sitting on the Hot Headed Chicken side which is the second of three Milwaukee area locations (the others in Oconomowoc and Tosa).

It's 2:30 p.m. on a Tuesday and there's a decent crowd in here. They offer a $16 lunch special Tuesday through Fridays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. so maybe that’s why. The special includes one entree (mostly sandwiches), one side (all kinds of choices) and one drink (includes beers and soda). Not a bad deal! However, I’m going for their famous Canadian Tuxedo, the manager Owen’s favorite burger which is not included in the special.

What’s a Canadian Tuxedo burger you ask? Well, it's a quarter pound Crafty beef patty with cheese curds, parmesan and herb aioli, Demi-glaze, pickles, and caramelized onions with waffle fries on the sides. There is also an option to make it a Texas tuxedo by adding brisket, but today is not that day for me.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Crafty Cow Crafty Cow

Again, I’m in a dilemma where I wish I had more people with me to try more things, but luckily I’ve been here many times before. I can vouch that the chicken sandwiches are top notch, and you can make it hot with different levels of sauces. Their wings are whole bone-in wings, so you get the drumstick and the flat connected together, again with your choices of sauce. Since the last time I was here, they've added more handheld and plates, including grilled chicken naan tacos, Korean BBQ lettuce wraps, chicken Caesar wrap, and a BLT wedge salad. All perfectly viable options for another day. And on Fridays they have both chicken and fish fry options for the good ol’ Wisconsin tradition. Combination fish and chicken plates are possible.

Hot cow! this Canadian tuxedo burger was brilliant. It’s definitely not something you can eat often, but it oddly works. You can certainly eat it with your hands if you’re willing to get messy, otherwise it's a knife and fork situation. I really wasn’t sure how I was going to like it since I’m kind of a classic cheeseburger girl, but this burger is worth a try. Then I had to try a bite of a chicken sandwich to really round out the experience, so I went with the honey butter chicken biscuit which could dub as a breakfast sandwich if you're a bit of a monster. LOL

Overall, the menu and general vibes are groovy plus kitschy, with a decent amount of Christmas decorations at this time of year. There’s a small stage that I've seen local artists and trivia night light up, plus a decent amount of natural light. Listed on their menu is a commitment to their staff, sustainability with ingredients and takeout supplies, and a pledge to the community. The main entrance is closest to Lenox Street where they do their main seating and overflow in what is technically Crafty Cow. It's another gem on Bay View's restaurant row for sure. And I bet the other locations are just as fun and delicious.

Crafty Cow is not just another burger joint, and it doesn't overshoot the mark. It’s a great place for anyone who loves beef and chicken (vegans and vegetarians will be limited).