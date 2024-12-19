Get Wrecked at Archie's Flat Top

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Sandy Reitman at Archie's Flat Top Sandy Reitman at Archie's Flat Top

I’ve had Archie’s Flat Top on my list of places to review for quite some time, and I’m sorry it took me so long. Most Milwaukee people have their favorite cheeseburger joints that we frequent, and sometimes, it can be hard to break the mold. And, as a resident of Bay View, there’s no shortage of good burgers around me. Archie’s Flat Top at 6922 W. Becher St. in West Allis is one to permanently pin on your map.

If you don’t know, Becher Street is a mini mecca for great food. Beginning with the West Allis Cheese Shop and then Becher’s Meats, it was a no-brainer for owner Mark Lutz to open a cheeseburger joint and use the best ingredients from both places. And that’s how we got Archie’s Flat Top. Sharing a space with Scratch ice cream, Archie’s is a place of soda shop dreams. Checked floors, vintage decor, Schlitz on tap, and ultimate smash burgers give a classic vibe to a new spot.

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Archie's Flat Top Archie's Flat Top

I was lucky enough to sit at the bar when owners Mark Lutz and Miles Patzer were working, and they could guide me through what to order. Again, I was alone and could have used some help, considering how much food was in front of me this time. But I was happy to try them all. First, I had to go for the namesake cheeseburger, The Archie, featuring two house patties, American cheese, PBR onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, and special sauce, all on a potato roll with housemade pickles on the side. Sheer perfection! You must get the onion rings on the side – they are some of the best ones I’ve ever had, if not the best ones.

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Archie's Flat Top Archie's Flat Top

Then, I went full speed into gluttony to get a feel for the whole menu. Now that everyone is obsessed with finding their best friend's chicken sandwich, I had to try The Bird. Shashed, breaded, and fried chicken breast drizzled in hot mayo and topped with pickles on a potato bun is a top contender for the prize around town. This was the one that traveled the leftover journey home best if you want to leave with something for later.

Lastly, Miles convinced me to try his take on one of his favorite New Orleans sandwiches: fried bologna. The Boomer features two fried slices of Becher Meats’ homemade bologna, American cheese, and house sauce on a potato bun. This masterpiece is also served with pickles and is unassumingly delicious. My dad often references eating fried bologna sandwiches when he was a kid, and maybe now I know why. This one might bring you back to the good old days for you Boomers out there!

Once I finished by draught Schlitz, I walked over to the Scratch section only to look at the ice cream I would not be able to enjoy this time around. But a shake and fries might be my very near future. Miles was nice enough to walk me to my car, parked in front of their new bar, Station No. 6, just down the block. You could spend a whole day eating and drinking at all five of their spots! Seeing what’s happening in West Allis is impressive, and Archie’s Flat Top is a perfect example of what’s on the horizon.