Good Bites, Good Drinks and Great View at The Outsider

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Food - The Outsider Karage chicken, wagyu beef briskey bao buns, crispy rock shrimp and smashed cucumber at The Outsider

Arguably, there's no better rooftop bar in downtown Milwaukee than The Outsider. I should know—I write the lists! No matter what the elements bring, there is always a crowd at the top of the Kimpton-Journeyman Hotel. It's been a staple since it opened, perfect for romantic dates, friendly meetups, professional gatherings, formal events and even a random Tuesday to try out some new menu items.

Chances are, you’re at The Outsider to have a drink or two. But don’t sleep on their selection of bites. Alongside the classic cocktails, wine and beer you’ll find at any high-end bar, The Outsider Originals are worth your attention. A newly updated list of Zero Proof and Draft Cocktails is what drew me in, but their updated snacks weren’t too far of an afterthought.

Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Dreaming of Saturn Cocktail - The Outsider Dreaming of Saturn cocktail

Call me old-fashioned, but I don’t usually opt for premixed drinks of any kind. However, the Dreaming of Saturn caught my attention. A honeydew-infused citadelle gin, Ketel One Cucumber & Mint, aperitivo rosato, lemon juice and honeydew-basil syrup all over crushed iced. It was a perfectly light and citrusy bevvy for summer! Once my friend arrived, we switched to our normal dirty vodka martinis.

We had a lot to catch up on, so we ordered a bunch of bites to munch on while going over the gossip. The food menu is Asian-leaning and sized well to share with others over drinks. We got the smashed cucumber, wakame fries, spam musubi, wagyu beef brisket bao buns, karage chicken (popcorn style chicken) and the crispy rock shrimp. Definitely too much for two people, but not impossible. Looking around, most people had the popcorn at their tables, so I’d imagine that’s a good option as well. Standouts for us were the smashed cucumber, karage chicken and wagyu beef brisket. I want to be a girlie who loves everything, including Spam, but I am not.

While the night was rainy, it was no deterrent for people enjoying the bar. At some point, there was a shift from after-work drinks to more of an evening out crowd, but the vibe was consistently fun. It made me think back to the oh-so-many occasions I’ve been up there and the countless good times I’ve had. I must admit I don’t go as often since I’m not within walking distance, but it is certainly worth the effort to get here when you can. So, next time you need a meeting spot, make it The Outsider. See you all there!