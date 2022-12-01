Good Golly Miss Molly’s Cafe

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Miss Molly's Cafe Miss Molly's Cafe

People have been telling me to go to Miss Molly’s Cafe for so long that I had to finally make it happen. When I wrote about great tuna melts around Milwaukee, readers quickly pointed out I had missed the one at Miss Molly’s. Despite my usual habits, I did not get the tuna today and I feel like I’ve written about it a lot recently. But there’s plenty else to cover at this cute spot at 9201 W. Center Street in Wauwatosa.

This time I took a good tour around the lunch menu with more seasonal items since their menu does change accordingly. I got the half soup and salad, choosing the everyday roasted red pepper bisque with a Cobb salad sans extra meat. I decided to get my protein by adding turkey to the apple and Brie baguette, but it was a hard choice between all the delicious sounding sandwiches. Admittedly I am not a big dessert person, but I had to try something — the salted chocolate cookie was calling my name. While I think this is a great (and huge) order for me personally, individual taste very much comes into play with a menu like this.

The highlights for me were the consistency of the soup, the freshness of flavors in the Cobb, and the perfect amount of roasting of the sandwich to bring out the salt and sweet. It really was way too much food but gave a panoramic taste of the main lunch menu items. Breakfast is served all day and looks equally as satiated. Next time!

Walking into Miss Molly’s at noon on a Friday was a great way to experience the love people have for the joint. It wasn’t easy to get a seat, but it was a steady flow of people ordering, waiting, sitting and eating, and returning back to their Fridays. I sat next to a little girl who wanted to play in the kids’ corner, which is such a sweet addition to the space. I also donated one of my children’s books One Grillie to the shop so I can get some hype on the west side of Milwaukee.

Various flyers and word of mouth are promoting the soon-to-open Sully’s Sandwiches down the block which is getting a lot of hype. I surely will find myself there and reporting back after it opens in December 2022. It sounds like it’s more of a grab-and-go situation good for lunch breaks, but also equipped for people to sit and stay awhile.

Both shops are owned by Molly Sullivan, who once went to school at Christ King across the street, creating an entire corner of breakfast and lunch dreams in her neighborhood.