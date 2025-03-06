Goodness, Gracious, Great Milwaukee Meatballs!

× Expand Photo Via Avli - avli.us Avli exterior Avli

Sunday, March 9 is National Meatball Day and we’re celebrating by letting you know where to find some of Milwaukee’s best. Meatballs are a glorious, multicultural phenomenon in many shapes, sizes, protein sources and flavors. While we always like to be inclusive, this article will mainly focus on Italian meatballs with a few shoutouts to other cuisines.

Whether you like your meatballs atop pasta, inside some bread or served solo, you can never go wrong with a good one. I’m always open to recommendations, so please add your favorites to the comments section below!

Avli Inspired Greek

Greek Meatballs ($15)

Most people think of gyro or souvlaki when they think of Greek meat, but they also make excellent meatballs. These are made of beef and pork with garlic in a rich tomato sauce and served with a side of Greek yogurt dip.

Egg & Flour Pasta Bar

Meatball sandwich ($14)

A handheld meatball is always a good idea. Their meatball sandwich is served hot on a Sciortino roll, smothered in tomato sauce, topped with parmesan and basil. Each sandwich is served with a bag of chips for the ultimate combo of salty greatness.

Foltz Family Market/Commission Row Produce (Milwaukee Public Market)

Meatballs (MKT price)

There’s much to choose from at this counter, but the meatballs are a must-try. These are pretty dense, but the marinara sauce seeps through to penetrate its flavor throughout each bite. Ask for a little extra sauce before taking them to go.

Glorioso’s Italian Market

Meatballs (served in different ways)

Likely the most well-known to-go meatballs in town, these classics are a Milwaukee staple. Whether you’re picking up a container to bring home, warming them up from the counter, or eating them in a meatball parmesan sandwich, you can’t go wrong with Glorioso’s.

Il Cervo

Dry-Aged Beef Meatballs ($18)

Nestled in the “Spuntini” section of their menu, which is Italian for “snacks,” these meatballs are marinated in a marinara sauce, topped with sarvecchio parmesan and served with crusty bread on the side.

Santino’s Little Italy

Gigante Meatball Plate ($23)

This might be the biggest of all the Milwaukee meatballs—one is considered a main dish! It’s a 10oz meatball smothered with housemade marinara, topped with fresh asiago cheese and served over a bed of pasta.

Tenuta’s Italian Restaurant

Spaghetti and meatballs ($17)

When searching for a classic spaghetti and meatballs dish, look no further than Tenuta’s in Bay View. There are no spins, no frills, just delicious marinara sauce on top of homemade pasta and classic Italian meatballs.

Tre Rivali

Handcrafted Meatballs ($16)

Enhanced with Nonna’s secret sauce, these are served with creamy ricotta, a drizzle of aromatic pesto and perfectly grilled bread for a deliciously rustic experience that feels like you’re in Italy.

Vientiane Noodle Shop

Pho Regular ($11.99)

Vietnamese noodle soup features beef and meatballs in a beef broth. It is topped with sliced green onions, Thai basil, bean sprouts, and sliced jalapenos and served with lime wedges, hot sauce and other sauces on the side.