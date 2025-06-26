Hello, Mr. Taco!

Expand Photo via Mr. Taco Restaurant Mr. Taco Restaurant Mr. Taco

Don't be confused by a multiplicity of Mr. Tacos.

There's the Mr. Taco food truck that has bene around since at least the turn of the decade (yes, it survived Covid); per its mobile location, it has a more limited menu than the others

Then there's Mr. Taco Wings & Potato, the S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive location with a prominent place for fowl and tubers on its bill of fare as well as an extensive breakfast menu.

The third and latest Mr. Taco, simply known as Mr. Taco, resides at 2531 W. National Avenue and opened in February 2025. The loaded potatoes, here called papas asadas, are creative and make Mr. Taco unique among Milwaukee's Mexican restaurants. All the more singular is how the baked spuds here are prepared. Chorizo, steak, and chicken number among the proteins available, but then there's the English monikered Crazy Potato; that one's stuffed with onion, cilantro, cheese, sour cream,and a choice of meat.

On a return visit, hopefully soon, I'd like to try one of those potatoes filled with one of the meats I had with one of the three tacos I last had here. One of the was cabeza. That's the flesh from a bovine head. During my mid-afternoon lunch, the texture seemed cheeky—literally. What might seem an unusual place to glean meat from a cow or bull for some diners is still plenty flavorful, albeit with a texture that may be novel.

When I ordered a birria, or goat taco, the friendly young woman behind the counter asked whether I'd like cheese on it—making it a miniature order of quesabirria. And like the full-sale order, it came with a roughly a shot glass' worth of seasoned consommé for dipping. Thoughtful, that!

My third taco? I went for Mr. Taco's vegan option, piled with pinto beans (not refried) and tomato, and like the other two-thirds of my taco trio, cilantro and onion. The meatless morsel was substantial and with varied enough textures to make it as satisfying as its meaty mates. All three came in the traditional style, their fillings heaped upon doubled-up corn tortillas. With a brimful Styrofoam tumbler of one of my favorite aguas frescas jamaica (nothing to do with the birthplace of reggae, but a sweetened hibiscus flower tea), it all made for a simple, filling and varied meal that beckons repeat visits.

But what to choose then? Along with those papas, there are hamburguesas (hamburgers) including a variation on a Philly cheese steak, and Hawaiian-esque burger topped with, among other things, ham, bacon, pineapple, cheese and jalapeño pepper rings. The signature Mr. Taco sandwich is about insane as the aforementioned Crazy Potato, topped as it is with bacon, American and nacho cheeses and French fries.

Also to be had are a wide assortment of tostadas, tortas and specialties including, perhaps surprisingly, shrimp dishes including ceviche and devilishly spicy Cameron a la Diabla,

Mr. Taco's newest location offers many options for a such a relatively small place. Alas, that variety doesn't include desserts (yet?). Its colorful visage still beckons a worthwhile visit for Mexican food aficionados in Milwaukee all the same.