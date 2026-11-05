Jalisco’s Cocina y Bar 1987 – Familiar Food at a Familiar Location

× Expand Photo Via Jalisco’s Cocina y Bar 1987 - jaliscoscocinaybar1987.com Jalisco’s Cocina y Bar 1987

Everything changes, but it is nice to know you can get Mexican food in a familiar neighborhood again. Jalisco’s Cocina y Bar 1987 (2018 E. North Ave.) adds another option for East Side appetites.

Most recently Hacienda Beer Co. and before that G-Daddy's BBC, diners of a certain age will fondly recall El Matador, the Mexican restaurant at the corner of North and Farwell with its economical buffet option. Not long ago a previous Jalisco’s became Judy’s on North a block east on Farwell Avenue. It closed due to a fire a few years ago and carried on for a time as a food truck parked out front, before changing locations.

Opened this spring, Jalisco’s Cocina y Bar 1987 has plenty to offer: Tuesdays it’s $3 chicken or ground beef tacos; Thursdays it’s $11 chicken or ground beef burritos. There are breakfast specials every day until 3 p.m. and lunch specials Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and happy hour Monday-Friday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. They also offer catering services.

Stopping in recently for lunch, I had the place to myself. Vibrant Norteno played music below conversation level, walls of windows allowed plenty of sunshine to show off colorful décor hanging from the ceiling and walls.

The quick attentive service had me set up with tortilla chips and pico de gallo. While I perused the menu the multi-generational staff bustled in the kitchen. An old standby, I went with Huevos Rancheros. Two eggs over easy topped with sautéed red peppers, green peppers, onions and ranchero sauce. A cup of frijoles, a side of rice.; add a cup of coffee and what more do you need?

Aside from a la carte and dinners offerings of tacos, burritos, enchiladas, tamales and chimichangas Jalisco’s Cocina y Bar 1987 also offers one or two person Parrillada and Molcajete.