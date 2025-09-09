Kawa’s Many Japanese Flavors

× Expand Photo Via Kawa Ramen & Sushi - Facebook Kawa Ramen & Sushi

Although the name means river in Japanese, Kawa (2321 N. Murray Ave.) has been an enduring island in the changing stream of dining on Milwaukee’s East Side. In recent months, several nearby restaurants have closed, including the occupants of the Crossroads Collective food hall. Kawa has been there nearly seven years, giving Milwaukeeans a taste of what owner Selina Zheng calls “classic Japanese food—what every day Japanese eat.”

Little wonder that Milwaukeeans of Japanese heritage are among Kawa’s loyal customers. Zheng established the original Kawa (325 W. Silver Spring Drive) a decade ago. She called it Kawa for the fish—the small space served only sushi. One of her customers owned a building on Murray Avenue and suggested she fill the vacancy by a bar that closed. Since then, Kawa opened a counter at the 3d Street Market Hall, and a fourth Kawa is being planned.

As of now, Kawa on Murray Avenue has the largest menu in the chain, an expansive array covering all food groups native to Japan. They offer five varieties of ramen (Menu: “How to Eat? Slurp!”), which can be ordered with nine additional toppings: a fish cake, a soft-boiled egg, bamboo shoots—you name it. The Black Garlic Ramen is an extraordinary mélange of egg noodles, soft boiled egg, scallions, sesame seeds with five large slices of tender pork belly in a homemade garlic sauce. Eating it with chopsticks is a challenge. Ask for napkins.

Homemade and Tasty

Homemade is a word heard often at Kawa. The ginger dressing on the house salad is homemade. The sweet soy sauce is prepared in house. All broth is homemade and takes half a day to prepare. Even the bitters in the cocktails are specially made.

The sushi bar, staffed by a trio of dedicated chefs, prepares more than two dozen varieties of the often brightly colored delicacies—white and yellowfin tuna, fatty and spicy tuna, shrimp, blue crab, sea urchin, eel … presented with panache. The lunch menu provides various ways of combing California rolls with different kinds of sushi.

Appetizers are ample in size and variety. The BBQ Pork Bun’s meat is tender with hints of mustard and mayo. The Karage Chicken is lightly breaded and fried, unlike any comparable chicken dish. The kitchen entrees include unusual items such as grilled eel; various breaded pork dishes; fried rice with choice of chicken beef, shrimp or vegetables; and Chicken Katsu Curry, a cutlet coated and floating in a tasty curry broth. There are teriyaki dishes, with rib eye steak counting as a concession to American tastes; stir-fried rice noodles; and vegetable, chicken and shrimp tempura. Seafood is plentiful and vegetarians will find several selections.

Inside and outside, Kawa’s architectural design is Japanese modern at its best. The interior is in tones of light wood with lanterns hanging from the high ceiling. It’s an elegant use of space with tables arranged between the sushi bar and the liquor bar. A windowed garage door can be opened in good weather and a deck has been built on Murray Avenue for outdoor seating.

Speaking of liquor: Kawa offers a short menu of wine (including plum); a longer list of Japanese and Wisconsin beer; a menu of “Japanese Spirits” including a Suntory Whisky Toki and Tenjaku Blended Whisky; a dozen varieties of sake (including unusual flavors); and a cocktail list with such entries as the potent Kyoto Old Fashioned, the tangy Lychee Sour and that tiki room classic, the Mai Tai.

Kawa does a brisk takeaway business, but why not stop by and enjoy the beautiful ambience. Reservations are accepted.