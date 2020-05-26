Let's Eat! Quarantine Series: Café Hollander-Tosa

× Expand Photo by Tyler Nelson

Sick of making PB&J at home? Now Café Hollander-Tosa is open for carryout and delivery!

The carryout menus focus on comfort food, with some new items including fried chicken buckets, enhanced fish fries, and beverage packages to-go. Lowlands is rolling out a new street food lineup of easy-to-eat snack items, like fish bites and mac and cheese croquettes. Customer-favorite beverages, from Bloody Mary and Old Fashioned kits, along with Lowlands’ unmatched bier selection in the form of growlers and crowlers. Sunday brunch is also back at all locations.

Here's Sara Zavadsky, General Manager for the Wauwatosa Café Hollander, giving a little rundown on what they have to offer and how excited they are to be back.