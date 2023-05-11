Make a Pit Stop at The Packing House

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman The Packing House exterior The Packing House

The Packing House is a well-known supper club located on Layton Ave facing General Mitchell International Airport that I’ve driven by so many times. And now, finally, I have made my dinner dining debut at this Milwaukee staple. I was coming home from a 36-hour work trip in Washington, D.C. early on a Saturday evening, and a nice dinner was the perfect pit stop to wind down.

From the outside, it looks like something you might see in Miami or Up North with dark windows and neon lights, but it’s really just a nod to the 1970s in which it was built. Nightly specials adorn the marquee and it looked as if summer patio season is about ready to begin. On certain nights, you can see a line of cars trying to find a spot in their parking lot or around the block.

Walking in just after 5 p.m., I was surrounded by families with kids and early birds, but not for long. I was seated right in the middle of the dining room which is sufficiently awkward for someone dining alone and writing about it. But it was actually quite strategic for the best possible service experience. The menu sticks to the traditional supper club menu but feels slightly more elevated, which is exactly what I was in the mood for – I didn’t need a relish tray to myself on this particular evening.

Photo by Sandy Reitman The Packing House steak au poivre The Packing House steak au poivre

Like most diners, I started with a dry vodka martini with the intention to switch to wine if I wanted another drink. I knew I wanted some red meat after a couple of days of seafood out East, so I went with the steak au poivre, which my waiter Brian said was a house favorite.

Sometimes the more saucy red meat dishes are covering up mediocre meat and that is definitely not the case at The Packing House. Not only was the steak served so beautifully on the plate (see photo), but it was perfectly cooked to my medium rare liking while surrounded by the best au poivre burgundy sauce. For the starter and sides, I went with the house salad (French dressing for the Wisconsinite) and a side of fries. It was quite possibly the most decadent and cozy meal to welcome a girl back home.

If I wasn’t tired from traveling already, this meal was going to put me to bed in the best possible way. That was until Brian came over with a piece of banana cream pie. I’m not a dessert person but this was like a little slice of heaven. It was the perfectly smooth and sweet ending to an otherwise savory meal.

By the time I left the restaurant, it lived up to its name and I was getting more packed by the minute. If you are ever returning to Milwaukee and want a great meal to end the trip, I highly suggest getting a table or bar seat at The Packing House.