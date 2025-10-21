Make it Your Office in Downtown Milwaukee

× Expand Photo courtesy of Your Office Your Office - Exterior Your Office on Milwaukee Street in Milwaukee

For decades, My Office (763 N. Milwaukee St.) was a friendly bar in the heart of Downtown, a “Cheers” kind of place whose owners knew their regulars by name. A fire left it derelict in 2020, but this week marks the reopening under a new crew of owners who have rehabbed it and renamed it as Your Office.

The fire actually opened the room to new possibilities, says co-owner Nick Starr. The dark wood paneling was stripped to expose Cream City brick walls. The high antique ceiling, ruined by smoke damage, was replaced by a new topside with a circa 1900 design. The original bar survived and is in place. Starr and partners Lisa Proeber and Michael Sorge will open Your Office at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22.

One of Your Office’s unusual concepts hinges on its business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 2:20 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Downtown employees and residents can breakfast at Your Office on their way to work, stop back for lunch, return for happy hour and linger on until closing time. Your Office can handle walk-ups and carry-outs. In warm weather, the front opens onto the sidewalk with chairs and tables.

The breakfast menu (served until 11 a.m.) includes a scrambled egg sandwich, a brat topped with scrambled eggs, a breakfast bowl with eggs and sausage and, for something vegetarian, the Green Initiative of toasted sourdough topped with mashed avocado and diced tomatoes and red onions. Sandwiches dominate the lunch-through-close menu, notably the Promotion Patty, a quarter-pound burger on a toasted sesame seed bun topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and a secret sauce. It will bring to mind burgers from the last century before bar food became cuisine.

Something else about Your Office is nostalgic: the prices. The Promotion Patty is the second most expensive food menu item at $9.25, topped only by the Timecard Turner, a brat with sauerkraut on a roll at $9.50. The $12 Manhattan Office is the costliest libation at $12. Hamms on tap is only $3.50, and most everything on the menu is under $10.

The green awning outside marks the spot. Your Office’s long walls and deep interior is reminiscent of New York, but the prices are scaled for Milwaukee. This week’s soft opening will be followed by a grand opening weekend, November 14-16, with raffles and other activities.