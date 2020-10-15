Mr. Perkins Serving Comforting Soul Food for More Than 50 Years

× Expand Photo by Melissa Johnston

Since 1969, Milwaukee residents have known that Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant was a place to go for excellent food and good company. A classic American diner, Mr. Perkins offers all-day breakfasts and dinner specials that often include much-beloved soul food recipes. The restaurant has been owned and operated by the same Perkins family over the years, which has contributed to the staying power of this Milwaukee institution. Also, you never know who you’ll see when you’re there, because the reputation of Mr. Perkins’ excellent food and hospitality has attracted visits from star athletes, actors and other famous personalities.

At the time of this writing, Mr. Perkins is only available for carry-out business as we are living within the restrictions of a global pandemic. They’re operating with reduced hours; currently, it’s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and a few special days a month. Mr. Perkins’ breakfast menu is always available, but the dinner menu changes weekly, and offerings are typically posted via social media.



Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant

2001 W. Atkinson Ave.

414-447-6660

$-$$

On a recent visit, there were a handful of appropriately spaced customers waiting to pick up their orders placed at the counter, while a steady flow of call-in order customers were welcomed in and then cheerfully sent on their way again moments later with bags full of tantalizing aromas and promises of delicious food inside. Service was efficient and friendly. The dozen or so booths seemed a bit forlorn without the crowd that would have been there in more social times, yet there was still camaraderie among the waiting patrons. The walls are lined with picture tributes to Mr. Willie Perkins Jr., who passed in 2010, as well as sports jerseys and pictures of famous visitors.

Catfish and Eggs

Breakfast lovers will approve of the varied egg and breakfast meat combos, like Sausage Patties and Eggs ($8.95), Pork Chops and Eggs ($11.50), or a lightly breaded Catfish Fillet and Eggs ($11.95). All come with a choice of grits, rice or potatoes on the side.

For those looking for a filling lunchtime meal, Mr. Perkins dinner specials will fit the bill. Lunchtime entrées include the perfectly cooked Pork Tenderloin and Rice ($10.50) or the moist and delicious Baked Chicken ($13.95). All dinners come with two sides and a yummy cornbread pancake. While at most restaurants the main course often gets all the attention, it must be mentioned that the sides at Mr. Perkins can nearly steal the show. You can feel the love and care that goes into making the rich cream corn, beautiful yams, incredible crispy fried okra, cheesy mac and cheese, best-in-town collard greens and all of the other sides.

The special days that Mr. Perkins operates currently consists of the first Friday of every month when they are open in the evening for their fantastic fish fry ($10.95-$15.95), which includes a generous portion of perch, shrimp, tilapia or catfish and two sides. Also special are Soul Food Sundays, typically the first Sunday of the month, which features customer favorites like Chitterlings ($19.95), incredibly tender Oxtails ($16.95) and Pork Neckbones ($10.50). All come with two sides, and portions big enough to get a second meal of leftovers.

For those in town who have been in the know about this wonderful family restaurant and Milwaukee landmark, you should be envied by all who are just discovering this gem of a place on the near north side.

