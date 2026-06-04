Orenda Cafe: Silver City’s Knock-out Breakfast Joint

× Expand Photo by Julia Watt Orenda Cafe Orenda Cafe in Milwaukee's Silver City neighborhood

If you brave the field of neon orange stalagmites running down National Avenue, you’ll find Orenda Cafe: arguably one of the best breakfast joints on Milwaukee’s South Side. Offering a mix of American diner classics and Mexican comfort food, Orenda is a microcosm of Silver City’s present day cultural background with roots in the Southside’s blue-collar history.

Make no mistake from its humble exterior, this is no greasy spoon. Orenda Cafe is a clean and welcoming environment consistently offering great service and food. Cheerful and friendly staff mill about with bottomless coffee refills and will happily oblige you with local sports talk (or if you’re like me, Ru Paul’s Drag Race hot takes) if you’re seated at the counter. Orders are dished out quickly even during busy weekend hours, and with plenty of seating options, it’s rare to encounter a substantial wait even for larger parties.

Great for weekend brunch or a quick and quiet weekday lunch break, you really can’t go wrong here; though I’ll confess my bias, as the restaurant has become my family’s go-to spot the morning after a family get-together. (Collectively, we have probably sampled the entire breakfast menu.)

Their solution to a never-ending construction season that threatens to stymie patronage is simple: a fresh new menu compiling their classics with some new twists.

The Classics

The chilaquiles might be the crown jewel of Orenda’s original menu. A tried-and-true hangover cure, this decadent dish gives permission to eat a plate full of tortilla chips for breakfast. Served up with two eggs your way on top, you can also order them with chorizo or steak.

Sadly, my sister’s favorite dish—the veggie cakes and eggs—has been chopped from the menu, but in her words, “I don’t even begrudge them, because the new stuff is just that good.”

The New Stuff

Expand Photo by Julia Watt Carnita Benedict meal - Orenda Cafe The carnita benedict at Orenda Cafe

Defying the old adage not to fix what ain’t broken, Orenda’s new menu items do not disappoint. I have long enjoyed their offerings in the Eggs Benedict genre, but their new Carnita Benedict may be my usual. House-made hollandaise served over a stack of sweet plantains, tender carnitas and pico de gallo satisfied my most pervasive internal conflict: sweet breakfast or savory breakfast? Trick question, says Orenda; how about BOTH?

Among other new offerings are the Breakfast Burrito and Breakfast Sandwich—which, in the spirit of summertime home renovation projects, have fueled my family members and I for workdays of hard construction labor. The Breakfast Burrito is quite large, perfect for those who are wont to save half for later. The Breakfast Sandwich, on the other hand, is served on a croissant with bacon jam and chicken sausage, great for all the croissant fiends out there like myself.

Beverages

I’d be remiss not to mention their rotating daily beverage specials. Orenda is known for their Bloody Marys and Mimosas—$6 on Saturdays and Sundays, respectively. But this is Milwaukee, so if you aren’t in the mood for a cocktail, a Modelo with breakfast will suffice. A wide variety of soft drinks are also available, including tall glasses of juice, Jarritos, Sangría Señorial and house-made horchata. Orenda serves Anodyne coffee, beloved local coffee roaster. (And I feel like it’s important to mention, coffee is served in clear mugs. Ooh ahh!)

Many South Side businesses are experiencing the disparate impact of multiple large scale public works projects at once. Between the closure of the 27th and 16th Street viaducts as well as the slow-going resurfacing of National Avenue, it’s a pain and a half to get to the South Side. I’d argue, however, that the inconvenience of navigating construction is well worth it to support outstanding small businesses on the South Side like Orenda Cafe.

I’ve figured out my secret shortcut route to get to the South Side (NOT TELLING!!!) — have you figured out yours? Maybe a meal at Orenda could be your excuse to commit your adapted route to memory.