Pupusas From Mesoamerica to Milwaukee’s South Side

Expand Photo via El Salvador Restaurant El Salvador Restaurant MKE El Salvador Restaurant on S. 6th Street in Milwaukee

Masa: the Western Hemisphere’s main starchy staple. From arepas in Venezuela to tortillas in Mexico, masa is the hearty and satisfying base for most of Mesoamerican-derived cuisines. It stretches and compliments more flavorful ingredients. It can be made sweet or savory, creamy or crispy. When transformed into masa harina it can be stored for long periods to sustain us between growing seasons. It is a truly blessed gift from nature to humanity.

But what exactly is masa? It’s corn cooked in a mixture of water and lime (the alkaline mineral, not the citrus fruit), then ground into a dough. Masa Harina is a dehydrated version (flour) that can be reactivated into a dough by adding water.

Perhaps no culture prepares their masa in a more fulfilling way than the Salvadorians with their unique pupusa: a griddle-fried masa pancake stuffed with meats, cheeses, beans and vegetables. Pupusas can be served as a course in a meal or alone as a snack. They’re typically small but surprisingly dense and filling. The pupusas at El Salvador Restaurant on Milwaukee’s South Side are a bit larger than I’ve experienced elsewhere. I mistakenly ordered three of them. They lasted me three separate meals!

Variety of Fillings

El Salvador Restaurant’s pupusas are available with a variety of fillings to choose from, such as chicharron (pork belly), summer squash and cheese, refried beans and cheese, chicken, etc. No pupusa can ever be considered complete without the bright and spicy toppings of curtido and tomato salsa. Curtido is a cabbage, carrot, onion and chili slaw pickled in salt, sugar and lime juice or vinegar. Some other establishments serve commercially available mass-produced curtido—not here! They make theirs fresh, with larger chunks of the crunchy veggies than you’d find in a jar on the shelf at El Rey. Add this tangy and spicy slaw atop your pupusa, plus a helping of the subtly sweet pureed tomato salsa, and you’ll arrive at a balanced dish, with the sharp acids perfectly complimenting the fatty salty meat and cheese, and the starchy mild masa cake. There’s good reason this Pre-Columbian stuffed corn pancake has endured the tests of time and colonization. It’s delicious, affordable, portable, and fills you up fast.

Expand Photo by Neil Horsky Soup and Tortillas - El Salvador Restaurant Soup and a side of tortillas served at El Salvador Restaurant in Milwaukee

At El Salvador Restaurant you’ll also find more familiar Mexican options such as tacos and enchiladas, as well as generously portioned Salvadorian soup entrees, including chicken, beef and seafood options. I recommend the soups but only if you’re famished because they come in huge bowls of rich broth with ample veggies and your preferred protein, plus a side of (unsalted) tortillas to dip for added carbs. Be ready for a feast.

El Salvador Restaurant’s service is friendly and efficient, the clientele is diverse and jovial, and the interior is bathed in Salvadorian colors — bright white and rich ocean blue. A large woven tapestry depicts Salvadorian women preparing a feast of pupusas, tamales and tortillas using the traditional methods. A TV plays soaps. Some old-fashioned music I’m not too familiar with is piped through speakers into the dining room. Overall it is a comfortable and welcoming space to eat and enjoy company.

Find El Salvador Restaurant at 2316 S. Sixth St. near Kosciuszko Park in the Lincoln Village neighborhood, right across the street from the epic Basilica of Saint Josaphat. Now, go on and get full!