Riley's Has Done It Again!

Riley’s Bar + Burger (100 E. Montana St.) is located in a small industrial nook of Bay View. A former manufacturing warehouse has been turned into another dog-friendly space with delicious food and beverages.

Offering a wide range of WAYGU smashburgers, handhelds, snacks and sides, along with an extensive beer list and a full bar to fix whatever you fancy. Personally, it was the steak burrito Cali style that brought me in for my first time. I live for Cali Mex, and it’s hard to find in Milwaukee without resorting to Chipotle. And the best part is, they did it San Diego style, adding fresh fries inside the burrito and pressing it on the grill before serving it to you. Listen to the menu when it tells you to add the jalapenos. I will be going back for this burrito as many times as my waistline allows this summer … with a few burgers in between. Oh, and they do weekend brunches!

But don’t let my desperation for great burritos detour you from the star of the show—the many burger options. And they’ve got a burger for your furry friend, too! I opted for The Riley and it was divine—the pickles are definitely something to write home about. I added both the fries and onion rings as sides, and they’re perfectly fried. Opt to try a few of their sauces to spice things up!

If you do bring your little best friend with you, there are plenty of picnic tables outside (some fitted with giant umbrellas), unlimited water for both of you, and some yard games for entertainment. If you opt for inside, it’s a beautiful wooden bar, a lot of high tops, more darts, pull-tabs and gaming machines. Dogs must stay on leash and cannot go inside, per city laws.

If you’re not familiar with the Riley’s brand, they’re dog-friendly restaurateurs who first opened in Shorewood (now closed), then the Third Ward (Riley’s Social House & Sandwich Co.) and now Bay View (Riley’s Bar + Burger). Each space is unique to the neighborhood and the ever-expanding business plan. They’re big on customer engagement—you can submit your burger idea via Riley’s Burger Battle, or join Riley’s Social Club for exclusive meetups and events. They cater, do large events and always have your pups in mind. It feels like we’re just at the beginning of what Riley’s has planned for Milwaukee, slowly making it a more dog-friendly city with delicious handhelds and drinks.