Same Bavette, New Location

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Bavette beef tongue Reuben sandwich Bavette beef tongue Reuben sandwich

Bavette is a gem in the Third Ward dining scene. Not only is it a boutique general store with an exquisite butcher counter, but it’s a consistently great restaurant at all open hours. While it’s original location off Catalano Square fit the bill for many years, its new space at 217 N Broadway has really allowed it to breathe like the many fine wines on the menu.

If you asked my younger self if I would love a beef tongue Reuben sandwich, I would have screamed and ran away upset at the thought. But it truly is one of the greatest sandwiches in town. Even some pickier eaters who can be weird about meat have enjoyed this sandwich in my presence. The beef tongue is sliced so thinly with the perfect ratio of Swiss cheese and homemade thousand island dressing between two delicious pieces of rye bread.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Bavette roasted carrots salad Bavette roasted carrots salad

This time I was with a dear friend who has a very refined palate and is easily critical of the Milwaukee food scene, and Bavette was just his vibe. Sitting outside on a late Tuesday afternoon in the summer allowed for a nice breeze and people watching. We shared the smoked trout deviled eggs (a must-have from the menu), the roasted carrots salad (to justify the rest of the order), and the classic beef tongue Reuben sandwich with a proper side of fries served with mayonnaise. Gotta love a restaurant who will split the plates for you—without charge.

After finishing a delightful meal outside, we stepped inside to check out the place. It is exactly what you would think of Bavette being had you never been before and only seen the menu. It’s classic modern chic but still warm and welcoming. The former Sauce restaurant and venue space has had a lot of turnovers throughout the years, but it’s almost as if it were waiting for the right time to welcome the new Bavette. It is not only a welcomed upgrade, but a necessary expansion of one of the Third Ward’s most treasured eateries.